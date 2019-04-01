ICD Achieves 28% Asset Growth in 2018, Widening Position as Largest Independent Trading and Investment Risk Management Provider in the World

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, the leading independent trading and investment risk management platform, today announced 28% growth in investment assets last year, widely outpacing the .02% market increase in institutional money market fund use. Fueling this growth, the company increased its client base by 20%, many of which came from Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 companies. ICD growth was not only driven by net new assets, but by existing clients increasing their investment through the ICD Portal, with average client assets on the portal increasing by 12% YOY.

ICD CEO Tory Hazard attributed the strong client growth to CFOs, Treasurers and corporate investment professionals seeking a secure, centralized investment platform, deeply integrated into their treasury technology environment. Growth was further fueled by corporate treasury organizations focusing on yield, moving funds out of low-return bank deposit products into higher-yielding money market funds. Another theme among new and existing clients was a move longer out on the maturity curve, with renewed interest in Prime Funds and Short Duration Bond Funds versus traditional government-backed products.

"We could not be happier with the response from our clients and the corporate treasury community as a whole," Hazard said. "This past year was a testament to the movement that we recognized over 16 years ago when ICD's journey began. Treasury professionals want an independent investment and risk management solution that offers a wide selection of investment options on a secure platform, wrapped in a global support infrastructure. The market shift away from biased bank portals and concentrated bank deposits seems to be increasing, and fund companies want to offer their investment products in a neutral marketplace. ICD is committed to continuing investment in personnel and technology and support infrastructure to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

Additional 2018 highlights include:

99.6% Client Retention Rate

25% Employee Growth

New Technology Development Facility

