Ice Cream Market, Segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel, Product Launches to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increasing number of new product launches by market players is one of the development drivers for the global ice cream market. The effective introduction of new items will aid in boosting vendor revenue flow and market shares.

is one of the development drivers for the global ice cream market. The effective introduction of new items will aid in boosting vendor revenue flow and market shares. Market Challenges

Product recalls will pose a significant obstacle to the expansion of the global ice cream business. The majority of manufacturers get their raw materials from outside suppliers. Defects in the production and packing processes can also restrain the market's expansion. As a result, during the projection period, the market's growing number of product recalls may negatively affect the growth of the global ice cream market. Buy Sample Report right now!

Ice Cream Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Independent Retailers

Product

Impulse



Take-home



Artisanal

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agropur cooperative



Blue Bell Creameries LP



Froneri International Ltd.



Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.



Inspire Brands Inc.



Mars Inc.



Nestle SA



New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.



Unilever Group



Wells Enterprises Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Related Reports:

Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Vegan Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%.

Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Impulse - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Take home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Artisanal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market segmentation by Distribution channel

Distribution channel 58

Customer landscape 61

Geographic Landscape 63

Geographic segmentation 64

Geographic comparison 66

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 67

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 70

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 73

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 77

Key leading countries 79

Market opportunity by geography 80

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 82

Market drivers 83

Market challenges 85

Market trends 88

Vendor Landscape 90

Overview 91

Vendor landscape 92

Landscape disruption 93

Vendor Analysis 95

Vendors covered 96

Market positioning of vendors 99

Agropur cooperative 102

Blue Bell Creameries LP 104

Froneri International Ltd 105

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd 107

Inspire Brands Inc 109

Mars Inc 111

Nestle SA 113

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd 115

Unilever Group 116

Wells Enterprises Inc 118

Appendix 119

Scope of the report 120

Currency conversion rates for US$ 121

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio