Ice Cream Market, Segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel, Product Launches to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market by Product (impulse, take home, and artisanal) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the ice cream market is USD 12.28 billion at a CAGR of 3.18%. The ice cream market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc. among others. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- The increasing number of new product launches by market players is one of the development drivers for the global ice cream market. The effective introduction of new items will aid in boosting vendor revenue flow and market shares.
- Market Challenges
- Product recalls will pose a significant obstacle to the expansion of the global ice cream business. The majority of manufacturers get their raw materials from outside suppliers. Defects in the production and packing processes can also restrain the market's expansion. As a result, during the projection period, the market's growing number of product recalls may negatively affect the growth of the global ice cream market. Buy Sample Report right now!
Ice Cream Market Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Retailers
- Product
- Impulse
- Take-home
- Artisanal
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Agropur cooperative
- Blue Bell Creameries LP
- Froneri International Ltd.
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle SA
- New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.
- Unilever Group
- Wells Enterprises Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
|
Ice Cream Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 12.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.34
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, Italy, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Impulse - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Take home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Artisanal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market segmentation by Distribution channel
- Distribution channel 58
- Customer landscape 61
- Geographic Landscape 63
- Geographic segmentation 64
- Geographic comparison 66
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 67
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 70
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 73
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 77
- Key leading countries 79
- Market opportunity by geography 80
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 82
- Market drivers 83
- Market challenges 85
- Market trends 88
- Vendor Landscape 90
- Overview 91
- Vendor landscape 92
- Landscape disruption 93
- Vendor Analysis 95
- Vendors covered 96
- Market positioning of vendors 99
- Agropur cooperative 102
- Blue Bell Creameries LP 104
- Froneri International Ltd 105
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd 107
- Inspire Brands Inc 109
- Mars Inc 111
- Nestle SA 113
- New Forest Ice Cream Ltd 115
- Unilever Group 116
- Wells Enterprises Inc 118
- Appendix 119
- Scope of the report 120
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 121
