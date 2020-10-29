Ice Cube Demands Money for Black America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ice Cube joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business's "Mornings with Maria" to address all three power centers – politics, business, and media. Ice Cube wants to move beyond small political bickering and side issues that distract from the importance of his message. He spoke directly about the Contract with Black America and the nonpartisan issue of closing America's wealth gap and finally providing funds and programs to create increased Black wealth. The clip can be viewed here (credit: FOX Business Network).

