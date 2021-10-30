Ice Cube's 'Death Certificate' Digital Deluxe Edition Available Today

Album celebrates its 30th Anniversary

"Ice Cube's most important (if not his best) album, and one of the most essential works in rap history." - Pitchfork

"This release stands as testament to the longevity of Hip-Hop whose beginnings as an outlet for those written off in society has evolved into one of culture's most definitive communities to date." - The Source