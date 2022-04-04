Ice Industries Announces Major New Contract Expanding Steel and Aluminum Enclosure Business

Ice Industries Grenada, located in Grenada, Mississippi, to significantly increase US-based, one-stop stamping, welding, and painting processes.

SYLVANIA, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Industries (Ice) has announced that additional contracts for the supply of large outdoor machine enclosures have been secured and will add a considerable amount of employment to its Grenada, Mississippi facility.



To secure this new enclosure business, Ice is investing more than $4 million and is adding new paint capabilities, expanding its existing capacity to encompass powder coating for both steel and aluminum enclosures. Ice is also upgrading its large-format tandem stamping press lines as well to accommodate this considerable increase in production.



"In this difficult supply chain environment, customers continue to look for United States based supply chain options that reduce the number of suppliers in their supply chain. Ice's ability to stamp, weld, and paint all in one location provides a cost-effective and dependable integrated supplier," said Howard Ice, Chairman and CEO of Ice Industries.



Ice Industries has previously participated in the HVACR enclosure market in meaningful ways, having supplied steel enclosures to its customers. "This is a new and significant opportunity for Ice to support any OEM requiring painted exterior machine enclosures for various industries," summarized Mr. Ice.



Over the course of the next year, Ice will be adding more than 120 personnel to support this operation's launch, slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Hiring of general laborers, supervisors, material handlers, maintenance, accounting, and operations associates has begun. Please contact Melissa Acy at 662-657-2041 or the website contact form at http://www.iceindustries.com/en/manufacturing/contact-us/ for hiring information.



"Since its inception in 1999, Ice has regularly expanded our capabilities and prided itself in providing customized solutions for our customers, and this is no exception. We enjoy working collaboratively to deliver exactly what is needed for our customers' production lines at high volume to support their business needs and processes," said Paul Bishop, Ice Industries' President.



Companies looking for these advantages are invited to visit the Ice Industries website at http://www.iceindustries.com/en/manufacturing. For more specific information regarding what Ice's manufacturing prowess brings to the table, call the Company's headquarters at 419-842-3600, or contact any of their customer service specialist listed at http://www.iceindustries.com/manufacturing/contact-us.



About Ice Industries



Ice Industries, Inc. is a world-class supplier with a broad range of capabilities including: deep draw metal stamping; CNC machining; MIG, TIG, and resistance welding; assembly; rolled and welded pressure vessels, large format enclosures, high volume blanking, automated roll forming, and powder coating. Customers are assured of both company stability and quality performance through a diversified customer base serving markets including HVAC-R, automotive, commercial and heavy truck, alternative energy, filtration, fire & safety, furniture, healthcare, and off-highway vehicles. Facilities are distributed throughout the central manufacturing corridor, with locations in Cincinnati, Toledo, and Bowling Green, Ohio; Grenada, Mississippi; and Apodaca/Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Ice's production facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949 certified. Ice works with companies that require the highest levels of quality and delivery, and those who are in need of localization or de-integration of their stamping operations. Further information can be obtained on the Ice website at http://www.iceindustries.com.



