Ice Mobility CFO, Mike Magner, Recognized By Financial Executives International For Outstanding Impact Within The Company

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Magner, Chief Financial Officer of Ice Mobility, has been recognized as a CFO of the Year finalist in the 2018 Large Private Company category by the Financial Executives International (FEI) Chicago Chapter. The award was presented during the 2018 awards gala attended by more than 850 people on November 13th.

"We are thrilled for Mike. He is incredibly deserving of this fantastic recognition. This honor reflects his impact, ability, leadership and hard work," said Mike Mohr, Ice Mobility Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "It is especially impressive considering Mike is the youngest finalist among the 23 other finalists across the various categories."

Mike Magner has more than 20 years of finance experience in multiple industries, including wireless distribution, reverse logistics, retail, manufacturing and service.

Prior to joining Ice Mobility, Mike held various leading roles, including CFO of the Consumer Electronics business unit at a $40B publicly held retailer, Corporate Controller at a private-equity held remanufacturer and reverse logistics company, and multiple finance roles within a large US-based OEM. Most recently, Mike led the US finance team at a multi-billion dollar wireless distributor.

In his spare time, Mike volunteers with CASA of DuPage County, an organization that assists and supports abused and neglected children. He also lends his talents as a coach for high school level youth soccer in the Chicago area.

Mike has an MBA from Northern Illinois University, as well as undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Finance from Benedictine University.

About Ice Mobility

Ice Mobility is a global supply chain solutions provider that specializes in planning, inventory performance management and category management in 3rd party logistics, reverse logistics and distribution fulfillment engagements. Ice Mobility specializes in innovation solutions in managing a wide array of wireless and technology devices and accessories. For more information, go to www.icemobility.com.

About the FEI Awards

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the premier association for CFO's and other senior financial executives in the United States and Canada, providing networking, advocacy, career management and professional development opportunities to advance the success of senior-level financial executives, their organizations and the profession.

The FEI Chicago Chapter annually recognizes outstanding CFO's who have made a major impact within their company, have achieved success in the company's growth and profitability, and have shown exemplary leadership skills throughout their career. Eligible nominees are chosen in five categories: public, large private, mid-size private, large not-for-profit, and mid-size not for profit. Candidates must be CFO's or equivalent in their organizations with a minimum two-year tenure as of March 6, 2018. The candidate and their organization must be based in the Chicagoland metropolitan area.

