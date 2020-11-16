ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Encompass 20.2 Major Release

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, and now ICE Mortgage Technology™, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced the Encompass® 20.2 Major Release will include enhancements for lenders to boost productivity across lending and investing workflows.

"We are constantly innovating to deliver more automation to fuel the digital mortgage on behalf of our lenders," said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. "With this major release of Encompass, we are providing new levels of automated service ordering, efficient and collaborative workflows and the foundation for our hybrid eClosing which we are launching in just a few weeks. This is mission critical for lenders, especially when they are experiencing peak volumes, remote workforces and homebuyers seeking high tech capabilities with human touch availability."

Enhanced Condition Management: This major enhancement offers lenders flexibility to support an omni-channel approach and the ability to design around business process terms and workflows for a better user experience. These conditions are available in Encompass, Encompass LO Connect® and Encompass TPO Connect®. Specifically:

Updated functionality provides a more flexible, lender-configurable model that can support omni-channel business models

Offers enhanced administrative tools to manage condition templates

Supports more granular options for condition management controls

Extends APIs to support external workflow engines

Reimagined Document Management: The new release focuses on reducing the time it takes for lenders to save and open loans as well as how lenders order and manage documents. The new document viewer with cloud storage functionality further contributes to gaining efficiencies when managing documents. Specifically:

Improved Performance: The new document viewer leverages cloud infrastructure and performs automatic document conversation, resulting in up to 5x faster uploads and instantaneous viewing of pages. Lenders no longer need to wait for the entire file to convert before viewing.

New Experience and Editing Options: The new document viewer has no third-party dependencies and offers a modern look and feel, including side-by-side data and document comparison.

New Encompass Developer Connect® v3 APIs: The new document management workflow and document viewer leverage v3 of the Encompass Developer Connect eFolder Attachment APIs. These APIs are backward compatible to Encompass instances and are more efficient, secure and utilize cloud storage. The APIs are available today at developer.elliemae.com

"Our pilot lenders who have already been using these enhanced capabilities have provided great feedback on their impact, speed and performance," Tyrrell continued. "They were impressed by the lightning upload speed and viewing performance improvements, they loved the modern look and feel, and appreciated the omni-channel business model support for greater flexibility. We look forward to continuing to support our Encompass lenders by providing them the automation and innovation they need to drive their businesses forward."

Encompass offers lenders immediate savings and operational improvements as the leading Loan Origination System (LOS) designed to originate more loans, lower costs, reduce time to close, and make smarter business decisions. For more information about how Encompass can improve ROI, visit: https://www.elliemae.com/encompass

