Iced Coffee Season is Upon Us, and Mr. Coffee's New, At-Home Iced Coffee Maker Has You Covered

"While iced coffee seems simple, it's not as easy as one might think," said Justin Crout director of marketing and brand lead for Mr. Coffee. "It can be tricky to get the proportions right and get iced coffee to be the right temperature without it tasting watered down. It's important to get a machine that takes all of that into account so you can easily brew fresh, great tasting iced coffee every time."

The process is simple – it is a five-step, integrated measuring system that you can't screw up. The new coffee maker also includes a 22 oz. dual-wall insulated tumbler to take your iced coffee on the go.

New Data on Coffee Habits

Additionally, for National Coffee Day, Mr. Coffee commissioned a survey to understand how coffee habits have changed since COVID-19 quarantines went into effect. The survey of more than 2,000 coffee drinkers conducted by OnePoll, found that nearly half (49%) of Americans have become "quaristas" – or at-home, quarantine baristas – using their time inside to perfect their own coffee-making skills. And, 66% of respondents have so much faith in their newfound talent that they plan to continue using their barista knowledge to make coffee in their own kitchen – even once the pandemic is over.

It also found:

57% of Americans have picked up a new coffee-related skill in quarantine, including:

Use an espresso machine (25%)



Make cold-brew coffee (20%)



Manage a traditional drip coffee machine (20%)

With iced coffee, in particular:

Of those who made iced coffee, people think iced coffee (38%) is harder to make at home than hot (19%):



39% were concerned it wouldn't taste right





38% were worried it'd be too watered down



Younger generations really are consuming more iced coffee: 43% of Gen Z vs. 34% of Millennials



63% of people believe iced coffee season is year-round

People would rather do the following than give up coffee:

take the groceries inside in more than one trip, every time (35%)



put a duvet cover on by themselves every morning (22%)



send a text you screenshot to the person you were talking about (21%)



get a tattoo of an ex's name (14%)



stop drinking alcohol (15%)

27% of respondents admitted they've changed their coffee order to impress someone else.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll – a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) – and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,000 American coffee drinkers from Sept. 14–18, 2020. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About Mr. Coffee

Mr. Coffee® is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee® is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

CONTACT: Anna Nelson, [email protected]

SOURCE Mr. Coffee

Related Links

https://www.mrcoffee.com

