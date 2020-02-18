iCEIBA, Unique Claim Recovery Platform Received Start-Up Competition Award Sponsored by IBM

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCEIBA, Claim recovery platform for Small and Medium Businesses, has been recognised as the winner of the Start-Up Pitch Competition sponsored by IBM, which was part of City Summit & Gala 2020 business conference, which took place in Burbank at 7-9 February 2020.

Alex Tillmann, CEO of CitySummit congratulates to Petr Stransky of iCEIBA for the award.

The City Summit and Gala (https://citysummit.co) is an annual top business event where this year speakers like Robert Herjavec/SharkTank, Jules Hermatoviz Vice Chairman of Dick Clark Productions, Noel Lee, Founder of Monster Inc., Brian Tracy, Mark Victor Hansen and many others business leaders were sharing with the audience their expertise and experience building ambitious and successful businesses.

"iCEIBA was the selected winner in the City Summit Start-Up Pitch Competition. Ten experienced investors choose from 15 amazing companies in a tough competition," commented Axel Tillmann, CEO of CitySummit and added: "iCEIBA took the home equivalent of $250,000 dollar in prizes, among them $120K worth in @IBM cloud service, which will help them to accelerate into the next FinTech unicorn quickly."

iCEIBA was recognised as the Winner of City Summit Start-Up Competition, as the part of City Gala event, where also Demi Moore, Celebrated Actress & Philanthropist received Inspiration Award.

"We are pleased to have iCEIBA and our mission to help more than 40 million small and medium businesses, which are currently losing $800 billion every year because of unresolved or inefficient commercial disputes and litigation, to be recognised and awarded at City Summit & Gala amongst such inspirational entrepreneurs, business leaders & philanthropists," said Petr Stransky, CEO & Founder of iCEIBA.

About iCEIBA

iCEIBA is building Claim recovery platform for small and medium businesses financing rightful claims and litigation combining intelligent algorithms, blockchain and its unique business model. There is currently no solution providing liquidity for small and medium companies for these claims. iCEIBA is targeting the market of 40m SMBs, which are currently every year, losing $800B of unrealised cash due to unresolved commercial disputes & litigations. iCEIBA has been accelerated by Dallas-HQ'd Tech Wildcatters Fall 2019 Program.

More information at www.iceiba.com

Media Contact:

Petr Stransky

Phone: +1 612 545 6632

Email: petrs@iceiba.com

Related Images

ceo-of-iceiba-receives-the-start.jpg

CEO of iCEIBA receives the Start-Up Competition Award during City Gala evening

Alex Tillmann, CEO of CitySummit congratulates to Petr Stransky of iCEIBA for the award.

SOURCE iCEIBA

Related Links

https://www.iceiba.com

