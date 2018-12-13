IceKredit Nominated as one of the "CB Insights Global Fintech 250" for Two Consecutive Years

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights, an internationally renowned research organization, just announced the list of Global Fintech 250: the top fintech starups of 2018. IceKredit was nominated again this year, as a pioneer specializing risk-control management based on Artificial Intelligence related technologies. "The companies selected for the Fintech 250 list are the most promising Fintech companies in the world," said CB Insights officials.

The Fintech 250 list published by CB Insights is one of the most influential fintech rankings in the world. As an honored member for the second year, IceKredit is well-recognized by international authoritative research institutions. The Fintech 250 of 2018 also includes other growing companies, such as Kabbage, Coinbase, CircleUp, ZestFinance, Affirm, Credit Karma, Ant Financial, LU.com, JD Finance, and Pintech. Together, these influential Fintech companies constitute the Fintech 250 list.

"We are very delighted to rank among the list for two consecutive years," said Dr. Lingyun Gu, founder, chairman and CEO of IceKredit. "The level of fintech development in China is not simply assessed by self-affirmation alone. What we are currently experiencing had occurred to the western world years ago. In this case, the West can be more objective and more experienced to some extent when evaluating whether a fintech company will be successful." In the future, IceKredit will continue to position itself as an industry pioneer, specializing in third-party risk-control management based on AI related technologies, while putting more efforts to technology advancement and product innovations. IceKredit will also help financial institutions realize intelligent transformation and reach Inclusive Finance.

IceKredit, dedicated to innovatively apply AI-related technologies to make all-rounded credit evaluation of individuals and SMEs, has been committed to providing independent third-party services for financial institutions since its establishment in 2015.

Currently, IceKredit has established business relationships with more than 500 financial institutions, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China (BOC), Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank, Bank of Nanjing, BOC Consumer Finance, Mashang Consumer Finance, Lexin Fintech, Zhong'an Insurance, Toutiao.com, etc. Meanwhile, as a well-recognized industry leader, IceKredit has helped millions of SMEs and hundreds of millions of individual lenders to get funded.

About CB Insight:

CB Insight is one of the most famous investment research organizations. It conducts research into various industries using machine intelligence techniques that synthesize, analyze and visualize millions of documents to give clients fast and fact-based insight. The reports are widely used in technology press releases and by Silicon Valley venture investors. For example, CB Insight published the Global Unicorn Club List and co-issued the Venture Pulse reports with KPMG Enterprise's Global Network for Innovative Startups. Companies named to the lists are unicorns and leaders, also well-recognized in their own industries. Therefore, the CB Insight and its research reports have world-wide credibility and influence.

