Iceland Foods Limited 2020 - Understand the Potential COVID-19 Impact on Iceland's Q4 20 and FY 21 LFL Sales Growth and Broader Financial Performance

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iceland: Manageable Liquidity, Coronavirus Boost & Price Limits Downside Risk." company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Read?

Understand the potential coronavirus impact on Iceland's Q4 20 and FY 21 LFL sales growth and broader financial performance

Q4 20 and FY 21 LFL sales growth and broader financial performance Understand the extent to which The Food Warehouse and re-fitted Core Iceland stores have mitigated against sharp structural decline in Iceland's un-refitted Core Iceland stores and the challenge Iceland faces in continuing to offset this decline

un-refitted Core Iceland stores and the challenge faces in continuing to offset this decline Understand why Iceland's Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) likely have limited downside price risk from current levels in the 60 cents range and why we are moving our recommendation from Avoid to Buy after the 2024s have fallen c. 27 points and the 2025s c. 22 points since our Avoid recommendation in just 2 months

Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) likely have limited downside price risk from current levels in the range and why we are moving our recommendation from Avoid to Buy after the 2024s have fallen c. 27 points and the 2025s c. 22 points since our Avoid recommendation in just 2 months Understand Iceland's EV, leverage, FCF and liquidity sensitivities to gross margin and LFL sales growth

EV, leverage, FCF and liquidity sensitivities to gross margin and LFL sales growth Understand how much in-built gross margin compression lies ahead from the scheduled national living wage increase and from contractual upward rent adjustments on certain store leases

Understand how successful Iceland has been thus far in offsetting built-in cost inflation from national living wage and rent increases

What's New?

Comparison of economics of un-refitted Core Iceland stores vs mini-refit and full refit Core Iceland stores vs The Food Warehouse stores - Adj EBITDA and Adj EBITDA margin split by store format

Coronavirus impact analysis - updated detailed liquidity, cash flow and other financial projections with valuation sensitivities to key variables including LFL sales growth and gross margin with bottom-up modelling of the impact of the scheduled national living wage increase and contractual upward rent adjustments on certain store leases

Questions Answered

What is the potential coronavirus impact on Iceland and is it transformational or just a temporary positive against ongoing EBITDA decline in the Core Iceland store estate?

and is it transformational or just a temporary positive against ongoing EBITDA decline in the Core Iceland store estate? How adequate and resilient is Iceland's liquidity?

liquidity? What shocks to LFL sales growth and gross margin would need to occur for Iceland's SSNs to be impaired at current prices in the 60 cents range?

SSNs to be impaired at current prices in the range? Will Iceland's EBITDA shrink significantly if it slows the pace of new The Food Warehouse store openings?

Key Topics Covered

View, Variant Perception & Recommendations Terminal Link Transaction Where Have The $1.2bn Cost Savings Gone? IMO 2020 Impact & Scrubber ROI Debt Maturities, Refinancing Prospects & Liquidity Projections Q3 2019 Results & Liquidity Plan Financial Projections, Valuation & Sensitivity Initiation View, Variant Perception & Recommendations Historic Financial Performance Initiation Financial Projections Initiation Valuation & Sensitivity Analysis Yildirim Stake Sale & IPO Potential Stress Testing CMA CGM CMA CGM's Previous Debt Restructurings Business & Industry Overview

Companies Mentioned

Iceland

Tesco

Morrison

Sainsbury's

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9niur1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

