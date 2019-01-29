Icertis Addresses Supply Chain Sustainability Using Blockchain

As global supply chains become more complex, ensuring contractual commitments to sustainable and ethical practices are met at each link in the supply chain becomes more challenging. Manufacturers want to ensure their suppliers comply to standards and contractual commitments around privacy, sustainability, ethics and labor laws. Suppliers similarly want to prove that they comply, but do not want to expose the details of their subcontracts within the supply chain.

To address these issues, Mercedes-Benz Cars will utilize smart contracts which use a blockchain to create an immutable public ledger of transactions based on the Icertis Blockchain Framework. Mercedes-Benz Cars and its suppliers will place their compliance terms on the blockchain ensuring that the required terms are present in all contracts constituting the supply chain. Visibility of contracts in the chain will be restricted based on privilege so sensitive commercial information will not be exposed. This will ensure the tracking of commitments across suppliers enabling a new level of commercial collaboration, visibility and accountability.

"The challenge of managing a global supply chain have never been higher," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder at Icertis. "We are delighted to partner with Mercedes-Benz Cars, one of the most innovative companies in the world, to apply our cutting edge blockchain on the ICM platform to address the sustainable sourcing challenge."

The achievement draws upon the close partnership between Icertis and Microsoft. "Icertis and Microsoft have a long, successful history of delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of our joint customers worldwide," says Sanjay Ravi, Microsoft General Manager of Automotive Industry Group. "Using blockchain for supply chain management represents the on-going commitment from Microsoft and Icertis to help our customers digitally transform in meaningful and responsible ways."

In addition, using the Icertis Blockchain Framework participants will have the option to leverage Icertis's AI capabilities to automatically verify the contractual obligations around agreed terms, such as sustainability. The technology can also be used to enforce compliance requirements like data privacy (including the GDPR), information security, International Trade in Arms Regulation (ITAR), Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other regulations.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Roche to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

Rob McMurtrie

Director of Corporate Communications

Icertis

CorpComm@icertis.com

+1 (425) 869-7649

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

