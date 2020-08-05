Icertis Adds Former CEO and Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting Jim Moffatt to Board of Advisors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Jim Moffatt, former CEO and Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting, has joined its Board of Advisors. A veteran corporate executive with decades of experience helping companies leverage cutting edge technology to realize untapped business value, Jim brings invaluable experience to Icertis as the company accelerates its momentum and widens its leadership in contract management.

Jim joins the company as it continues to expand globally with marquee customers and earn industry recognition from experts such as Gartner, Forrester and more. In 2019, the company experienced hypergrowth and was listed in several exclusive "Top Company" lists including the Deloitte Fast 500, Forbes Cloud 100 and the Financial Times Intelligent Business Awards and, in 2020, has made repeat appearances in the Forbes AI 50 and Microsoft Partner of the Year awards and ridden a surge in market demand that has driven strong hiring growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim, a customer-focused leader with a keen understanding of where we, and the rapidly expanding contract management market, are headed," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "His decades of experience crafting paradigm-shifting strategies to address critical business challenges will help inform our journey as we continue to communicate to senior executives across all industries the unique value of our mission critical platform. We look forward to his unique insights and contributions as we realize our vision of transforming contracting, the foundation of all commerce."

Prior to retiring in 2018, Jim spent over 30 years with Deloitte, serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Global Consulting business. During his tenure, Jim championed building go-to-market strategies with partners to help accelerate the company's growth. These strategies included a series of new tech-enabled solutions leveraging Deloitte's deep industry expertise and partner technology platforms to fuel innovation and solve specific, complex sector-specific issues.

"Having worked with industry leading companies on their digital transformation strategies for many years, I understand the challenge they face with contracting complexity and lack of visibility," said Moffatt. "Icertis' proven ability to digitally transform one of a company's most strategic assets – contracts – and unlock immense business value for customers puts them in an excellent position for scaling quickly and creating long-term success. I am excited to be part of this impressive team as it redefines the next frontier in contract management."

In addition to Icertis' Board of Advisors, Jim serves on several corporate boards and academic committees for organizations including the UCLA Anderson School, Optiv, SparkCognition, Centre for Neuro Skills and UCLA Chancellor's Cabinet Council and is a strategic advisor to Bridgepoint LLC and Kyriba. He holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from University of California, San Diego.

