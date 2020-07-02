Icertis Adds Three-Time CEO and Corporate Governance Expert to Board of Advisors

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced Betsy Atkins, a three-time CEO, serial entrepreneur and founder of Baja Corporation, has joined its Board of Advisors. Having co-founded successful tech companies and having served on a wide variety of corporate boards, Betsy brings a wealth of expertise in leading companies through rapid expansion. As a key adviser, Betsy will provide strategic counsel on corporate governance, risk management, and scaling Icertis' global leadership in the rapidly growth Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market.

The addition of Betsy to the Board of Advisors comes at a pivotal time as Icertis continues to grow rapidly and add iconic brands as customers. In 2019, the company's subscription revenues grew close to 100% YoY and, today, the company maintains the world's largest portfolio of contracts, over 7.5 million, with a total contracted value of over $1 trillion for the world's leading companies.

"We are thrilled to have Betsy join the Icertis Board of Advisors as we continue to experience explosive growth," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Betsy brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable, particularly as we work to educate enterprise companies on the expansive ability Icertis has to help businesses mitigate risk and grow the bottom line. I look forward to her valuable insights as we deliver on our mission to be the contract management platform of the world."

Betsy is a corporate governance expert having served on 25 public boards. As a Board Advisor, she brings an operational perspective which focuses on improving all aspects of the customers' experience. She is also a champion of leveraging digital technology to reduce costs, drive efficiency and productivity using AI and machine learning to streamline processes.

"Icertis is transforming the value companies derive from their contracts," said Betsy. "At this critical time when digital transformation is only accelerating, it's more important than ever for every enterprise company to embrace contract lifecycle management to increase their revenues, decrease their cycle times, and minimize risk. I'm thrilled to have the chance to advise Icertis during this pivotal time of rapid expansion"

Betsy has extensive experience in building high-growth, profitable businesses and leading companies through both successful exits and initial public offerings. Previously, Atkins held the role of CEO at Clear Standards, Inc., acquired by SAP, and was a co-founder at Ascend Communications, acquired by Lucent for $23 billion. Atkins also serves on the board for Wynn Hotels, SL Green Realty and Volvo Cars.

