Icertis Appoints Professional Services Veteran to Support Rapidly Growing Customer Base

PUNE, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Ajay Bhandari to the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Global Head of Professional Services. Ajay will lead Icertis' implementation and service delivery teams to help customers derive maximum value from the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform.

For over 25 years, Ajay has designed company strategies and initiatives that ensure enterprise-wide application deployments, like contract management, quickly deliver value. Ajay has managed large global teams implementing Oracle, Salesforce, ADM and more, ensuring service excellence across hundreds of projects in multiple geographies. Ajay joins Icertis from Zensar Technologies Ltd. – a leading digital solutions and technology services company – where he served as an Executive Vice President & Chief Corporate Development Officer.

As companies face disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic impacts, Ajay will be tasked with helping Icertis customers scope and execute projects that rapidly improve the bottom line. His senior leadership will be especially valuable helping customers and the Icertis professional services team create remote delivery programs at a time when business travel is being restricted.

"We are thrilled to have Ajay join us on our journey to redefine the role of contract management by bringing it to the center of all commercial processes," said Neal Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Icertis. "Ajay has an incredible track record of ensuring essential projects, like the roll-out of the ICM platform, lead to transformative change within the organization."

Ajay's appointment comes at a time when Icertis continues to grow rapidly and add iconic brands as customers. In 2019, the company's subscription revenues grew close to 100% YoY and, today, the company manages the world's largest portfolio of contracts with a total contracted value of over $1 trillion for the world's leading companies, including:

4 of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world,

5 of the top 8 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world,

4 of the top 7 biggest software companies in the world,

3 of the top 5 biggest manufacturing companies in the world, and

4 of the top 8 biggest consulting services companies in the world.

"Icertis has a compelling vision for disrupting the enterprise contract management software market," said Ajay. "They've built a world-class team and product that I believe are two key ingredients in the recipe for success. I look forward to helping our customers create an intelligent enterprise, unlocking business value and ensuring they can accelerate commerce, protect against risk and drive efficiency and agility.''

