Icertis Carries Home Top Honors for Third Year in a Row at 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Alliance Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Manufacturing 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being named as a Microsoft Partner of the Year for three years in a row is an incredible validation of the value we deliver for our joint customers," said Peter Boit, Chief Alliances Officer, Icertis. "These awards signify the strength of our 360-degree partnership with Microsoft and are a testament to the work we are doing together to digitally transform contracts from static documents into strategic business assets for leading companies all over the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Icertis was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Alliance Global ISV and Manufacturing.

Icertis was recognized as a finalist for the Alliance Global ISV Partner of the Year Award for demonstrating customer focus and success with Microsoft on a global scale. Icertis offers differentiated value and customer experiences that are built on Microsoft's Azure platform.

The Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to manufacturing customers. Icertis was named a finalist for Manufacturing for its innovative solution that leading manufacturing companies like Airbus, ABB, BASF, Daimler, Vertiv and more are embracing to lower costs, reduce supplier risk and accelerate time-to-market. Last year, Icertis was named the Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Award Winner for Manufacturing and Resources.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, helps companies unlock the full business value of their contracts to increase revenue, reduce cost, accelerate cash flow and minimize risk. The adaptable, AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform quickly turns contracts from static documents into strategic assets. Today, Icertis, the analyst-validated industry leader, is used by innovative companies like Airbus, BASF, Cognizant, Daimler, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Sanofi across 90+ countries to manage 7.5 million contracts governing more than $1 trillion.

