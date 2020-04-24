Icertis Donates to UW Medicine for COVID-19 Response Efforts

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced a $100,000 gift to the University of Washington Medicine's COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide care for vulnerable populations during the current pandemic. The gift is specifically targeted to help protect immunosuppressed groups like cancer patients whose chemotherapy treatments make them especially susceptible to infections.

As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW Medicine has been on the frontlines of combating the threat. UW Medicine is leading the way in the detection and prevention of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. Their researchers have sequenced COVID-19's genome, identified the architecture and mechanisms of COVID-19, created a new laboratory test to expedite diagnostics and are crowd-sourcing a cure. UW Medicine's COVID-19 Response Fund supports these efforts across all parts of UW Medicine healthcare system, including:

increased testing as well as research in areas such as vaccines, diagnostics and infection control;

care for the at-risk members of the community;

clinical and administrative staff support and training; and

resources and equipment to ensure the health and well-being of clinical teams.

"COVID-19 is a particular risk to those whose immune system is not able to fully fight off the virus," said Don Theophilus, Chief Advancement Officer of UW Medicine. "We are deeply grateful for this generous support from Icertis, which will help protect these patients as they undergo treatment in our hospitals."

Icertis' gift was made possible by voluntary reductions in pay to CEO and Co-founder Samir Bodas, CTO and Co-founder Monish Darda, as well as contributions from members of the Board of Directors.

"Our response to this pandemic has been focused on Icertis' Four Rings of Responsibility philosophy – taking care of ourselves, our families, our communities and our business," said Samir. "Having recently recovered from a low-risk cancer, my thoughts immediately went to the immunosuppressed patients who would be at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus during their treatment. Helping to take care of our community is at the core of our values and culture."

"As investors, we look for companies who can create outsized value for their customers, and, just as importantly, are headed by founders with a strong sense of mission, vision and values," said Mark Terbeek, Board Member at Icertis and Partner at Greycroft. "The Icertis Board of Directors is honored to make a gift alongside Samir and Monish's generous contribution to UW Medicine to help some of the most vulnerable in our communities in this trying time. It underscores our shared values and why we have been honored to partner with them."

This donation continues Icertis' global efforts to address the needs of their communities which include:

In Seattle, Washington , Icertians donated 25,000 lunches via The Alliance for Education for kids who rely on schools, now closed, for free and reduced-cost meals.

, Icertians donated 25,000 lunches via The Alliance for Education for kids who rely on schools, now closed, for free and reduced-cost meals. In Pune, India , company employees donated ₹25 lakh ($32,000) to help the local health authority purchase masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment for frontline healthcare heroes.

, company employees donated ₹25 lakh to help the local health authority purchase masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment for frontline healthcare heroes. In Frankfurt, Germany , Icertis team members gave to the Frankfurt chapter of the German Red Cross to assist high-risk groups such as the elderly find care assistants, auxiliary cooks and individuals with medical backgrounds to meet their needs.

