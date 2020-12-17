Icertis Partners with SAP® to Transform Lead-to-Cash Process

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that its Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform integrates with SAP Sales Cloud to revolutionize the lead-to-cash process. With a streamlined, unified experience across ICI and SAP Sales Cloud, sales leaders can reduce sales cycle times by up to 92% and deliver a smooth buying experience to customers.

Now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings, the ICI Integration for SAP Sales Cloud allows organizations to access the customer, pricing, and quote information found in SAP Sales Cloud to quickly and accurately create sales contracts in the ICI platform that reference agreed pricing terms, promotions, incentives, and rebates. The advanced contracting capabilities in the ICI platform, such as configurable proposal creation rules and templates, guided self-service sales contract wizards, adaptable approval workflows, and AI-powered sales contract insights, also help companies accelerate the lead-to-cash process.

"We're proud to partner with SAP to deliver an integrated solution that connects contracts and contract data to the sales activities that touch them," said Alaina Bookstein, Vice President, Business Development, Icertis. "Organizations that couple the cutting-edge contract intelligence provided by ICI with hyper-personalized experiences enabled by SAP Sales Cloud improve the purchase process for their customers and gain deeper visibility into today's rapidly evolving marketplace demands."

With ICI, companies can quickly create and process new sales contracts as well as renewals with cross-sells and up-sells without losing visibility into contract terms, obligations and other actionable intelligence. A combined sales and contract management workflow empowers enterprises to manage agreements across multiple departments to gain deeper insights and align supplier and customer terms. Organizations also benefit from ongoing clause analysis which provides input for negotiation strategy, clause updates, and risk assessment, ensuring they are prepared to readily respond to new challenges and opportunities.

"Many businesses don't realize that some of their most pressing execution challenges can be addressed by leveraging CLM to remove barriers between key business processes and contracts," said Igor Stenmark, Managing Director, MGI Research. "CLM is maturing rapidly and shifting away from static document management to a dynamic transactional system of record, actively interconnected with other enterprise ecosystem components, such as CRM, CPQ, Billing, and Revenue Recognition. Organizations that take advantage of these new integration capabilities are poised to see non-linear improvement in business outcomes across finance, sales, manufacturing, compliance, and risk management."

This is the second time this year that market leaders Icertis and SAP have partnered to help customers stay out in front by connecting contracts and processes to improve business performance. In April, the companies partnered to help accelerate procurement transformation and optimize supplier relationships by bringing the power of ICI platform together with industry-leading SAP® Ariba® solutions for spend management.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

