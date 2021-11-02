ICF Acquires ESAC

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has acquired ESAC, also known as Enterprise Science and Computing, one of the leading specialized providers of advanced health analytics, research data management and bioinformatics solutions to U.S. federal health agencies.

Through strong partnerships with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food and Drug Administration and more, ESAC successfully enables interoperability across health IT systems, increases the availability and functionality of health data, and leads the implementation of new electronic clinical quality measurement standards for healthcare.

"ESAC is an excellent strategic and cultural fit for ICF," said John Wasson, chair and CEO of ICF. "Together, we will be uniquely positioned to combine deep domain expertise in health and social programs with advanced technology solutions to capture the substantial growth opportunities in our markets. But perhaps most important is our strong cultural alignment. ESAC takes an outcomes-based approach, fueled by specialized capabilities and an unwavering passion to positively impact the world; just like ICF."

The 40-person ESAC team has been meeting challenges in health IT interoperability, standards, data coordination centers, big data integration and visualization, bioinformatics tools, algorithm development and more since 2006. They provide clinicians, scientists, policy experts, regulators and researchers with the information they need to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare and health research.

"Federal health agencies are under increased pressure to better address the surge in health data and data complexity, stronger mandates for standards adoption, the need for better information sharing and interoperability and more," said Anand Basu, president of ESAC. "Pairing ICF's longstanding health and social program services with our complex health technology solutions and applied understanding of genomics, proteomics and physical sciences will offer federal health agencies the interdisciplinary partners they need to improve health outcomes."

