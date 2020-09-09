ICF Announces New Members to Executive Leadership Team

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, is pleased to announce recent changes in key leadership positions. Kris Tremaine has assumed the role of group lead and senior managing partner for ICF Next, ICF's marketing, communications and digital transformation agency. Additionally, Caryn McGarry was elevated to senior vice president and chief human resources (HR) officer.

Tremaine has been with ICF for over 13 years. She played an integral role in the creation and launch of ICF Next in early 2019, and most recently served as the agency's chief transformation and operations officer. In this role, she initiated an action plan to seamlessly blend ICF Next's industry-leading technology, marketing and engagement skills with ICF's distinctive core market expertise to better serve all clients. Prior to this, Tremaine played a key leadership role in building one of the most highly integrated and successful divisions within ICF, growing the company's award-winning digital experience, IT modernization, analytics and marketing and communications services serving public sector clients. She was also named a 2017 Top Woman in PR by PR News.

"Kris is a proven, effective leader with the experience and skills we need to bring ICF Next's integrated growth strategy to the next level through improved operations and advanced market positioning," said John Wasson, ICF president and chief executive officer. "Her 30+ years of experience with both the private and public sectors will greatly contribute to our growth."

Caryn McGarry joined ICF in 2017 as head of talent acquisition, bringing deep expertise across a broad range of critical HR categories. She transitioned into an expanded role in 2019 as vice president of ICF's HR centers of expertise. Since joining ICF, Caryn has led a number of important initiatives that have improved and strengthened the company's HR operations, specifically in the areas of employment branding strategy and talent recruitment through new technologies, extremely important in today's increasingly competitive market for top talent.

"Caryn brings an incredible passion and unrelenting focus on the development of our people and maintaining a culture grounded in our mission-driven values," said Wasson. "Her extensive experience in talent acquisition will be key in helping us advance our global diversity and inclusion efforts and grow our talent across the company."

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF