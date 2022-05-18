ICF Awarded Multiple Climate Advisory Services Contracts

Company Helping Clients Achieve Resilience and Decarbonization Goals

FAIRFAX, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF, a global consulting and digital services provider (NASDAQ: ICFI), was recently awarded multiple new and recompete contracts and contract modifications to provide climate advisory services to a number of public sector and commercial clients. The contracts were awarded in the first quarter of 2022.

The recent agreements fall into two main service categories: climate resilience and decarbonization. Examples of climate resilience project work include helping make energy systems resilient to extreme weather, strengthening transportation infrastructures, and developing climate action plans. Examples of decarbonization project work include supporting clean energy and alternative transportation fuels, and measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Clients include various U.S. state and local government agencies, several of the nation's largest utilities and global commercial clients.

This new and additional work builds on ICF's longstanding work with the federal government supporting key climate programs such as the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, EPA's ENERGY STAR® program and the U.S. Global Change Research Program in coordinating the National Climate Assessment.

"These wins demonstrate how we are successfully leveraging our industry-leading climate expertise, advanced data analytics services and commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to help new and existing clients address climate risks," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "This new business builds on our decades of experience helping our clients achieve their climate goals."

ICF is home to one of the world's largest science-based climate consultancies. ICF's 2000+ climate, energy and environment experts work full-time to help organizations use their resources more efficiently, reduce costs and accelerate mission accomplishment. The company works with business, government and nonprofit organizations to design and implement programs and policies that drive low-emission transitions and build resilience against the effects of climate change.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

