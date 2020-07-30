ICF Industries Inc. and RPM Team LLC Form Strategic Alliance

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc., has formed a strategic alliance with RPM Team LLC.

RPM is a turnkey program management firm specializing in accelerated project timelines. With an expertise in pre-engineered clear span structures and pre-fabricated modular buildings, RPM can assemble design build teams and act as a single point of contact from schematics to construction documents. RPM manages the buildout process from beginning to end, offering architectural, engineering, consulting and project advisory services.

The agreement allows ICF to enhance its revenue by receiving a strategic commission in return for finding RPM new customers looking to build structures and use equipment ranging from insulated concrete form blocks, Gigacrete products, and other buildouts from other leading modular manufacturers. This agreement expands ICF's product offering while also giving ICF a sizable ancillary sales driver simply for recommending RPM's vast array of project management services.

These services include architectural and engineering services, drafting and renderings. In return ICF will pay RPM a flat commission on the profit margins generated from recommending ICF as the distributor and builder of its projects including using the construction services of HTSC affiliates specializing in modular builds such as high-performance walls, ICF blocks and all other RPM designed products.

According to Cesar Herrera, President of ICF, "The synergies between our two companies are simply astonishing. Both parties have added a substantially expanded product base for the purpose of generating increased sales and earnings. It's ICF's intent to use RPM on all our external builds while also leveraging our partnership with Higher Yields Consulting for cannabis equipment sales, so that we can become a formidable player in the commercial real estate industry, residential real estate industry, hotel industry, cannabis industry as well as the burgeoning psilocybin mushroom grows."

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF

Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

About RPM Team LLC

RPM Team brings together manufacturers with over 300 years' experience in rapid rise modular solutions to the issues consumers face, whether housing for our homeless friends, structures to advance the entrepreneurial spirit, campuses to lift the worship experience, homes for our veterans and farmworkers, and facility design to exacting requirements.

