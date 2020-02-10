ICF Industries Inc. Signs Master Services Agreement to Provide Its Cannabis Consulting Services and CannaBlock Products to IDGlobal Corp.

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") has entered into a master services agreement with IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) in which IDGC exclusively uses ICF's "CannaBlock" brand name and cannabis services.

This commitment includes all partner providers of goods and services such as engineering services, cannabis cultivation consultants, architectural services, building material providers, energy-efficiency expertise services, and project advisors (the "Platform"). IDGC has agreed to exclusively use the Platform and its contracted partner companies as its consultants, sole developer, distributer and service provider for all its current and potential clients relating to the ICF industry and cultivation and processing.

ICF's President, Cesar Herrera, said, "We have been working with IDGC on its plans to build a CannaBlock facility in Illinois for hemp cultivation. Our Platform, which includes engineering staff, architectural staff, building materials, technologies and proprietary vendors, such as GigaCrete, provides the expertise needed to build an energy efficient and mold resistant grow operation."

"We are vested partners in this project," continued Mr. Herrera. "IDGC issued us 2,000,000,000 shares of its common stock as payment for our consulting services. Each Platform project will also provide ICF with revenues. As an equity partner, we have a strong desire to drive success to the IDGC projects."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is committed to bring advanced green concepts for the building of commercial cannabis cultivation facilities, commercial buildings and residential construction. The company's mission is to make buildings more energy efficient, less susceptible to weather conditions and natural disasters and green friendly. ICF intends to dominate the insulated concrete forms market by becoming a one-stop-shop for insulated concrete building blocks, engineering services, cultivation consulting services, financing and project development, through partnerships with infrastructure, manufacturing and services companies. Please visit https://heretoserve.tech/ .

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

