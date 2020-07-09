ICF Wins Multiple ADDYs and Tellys

FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) was recently honored with 18 major advertising awards for its marketing and engagement campaigns for utility clients, including eight DC American Advertising Awards (ADDYs), which recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in advertising, and 10 Tellys, which honor the best in television and video content.

The award-winning work was created by ICF Next, ICF's integrated marketing and communications services group, in partnership with ICF's commercial energy team.

In collaboration with long-standing client Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), the ICF team created the "Fairy Tale"campaign, which alone won eight awards: one Gold and six Silver Tellys, plus one Silver ADDY. The campaign also won the Association of Energy Services Professionals' Outstanding Achievement in Residential Marketing Award. The team used non-traditional, experiential "mood rooms" to test campaign messages and used a storytelling approach to show BGE customers how to save energy and money. In the first few months of the campaign, BGE saw a 100-plus percent increase in web traffic and new user conversions, and a 300-plus percent increase in its Smart Energy Savers Program participation.

"We've worked with ICF since 2009 to implement our full portfolio of programs," said Matt Buecker, marketing program manager for BGE. "The ICF team brings both incredible technical expertise in energy programs and creative engagement chops. They always come to the table with fresh ideas and these campaigns were no exception."

In addition to the "Fairy Tale" campaign, the team created an augmented reality ad to show customers how choosing different LED lighting colors can completely change the look of a room, resulting in an additional Gold ADDY. The team also won six ADDYs for other work.

ICF scored an additional three Tellys, including one Silver and two Bronze, for campaigns for Con Edison, the energy company that serves New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.

"We are thrilled to see this work for our Smart Home Rate program recognized in this way," said Candice Tsay, Con Edison's program manager. "It speaks to the quality of work and creative expertise that the ICF team brings to our content."

With 50 years of experience in nearly every corner of the energy industry, backed by equal experience in the environment, climate, infrastructure and resilience, ICF brings a rare combination of advisory, analytics and engagement capabilities to help clients prepare for the "future of energy" while getting the most out of their existing programs. ICF Next is ranked the sixth largest agency in the U.S. and the 12th largest globally by PRWeek, and was recently named an Ad Age "Agency Standout."

And view the full list of awards.

