Ichnos Sciences Appoints Cyril Konto, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologic treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Cyril Konto, M.D., to the new position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Dr. Konto, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Riva, M.D., will oversee oncology clinical sciences, clinical operations, regulatory sciences, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, biometrics, drug safety, and quality. He will also work closely with the discovery and antibody engineering organizations to select and set priorities for research targets.

Previously, Dr. Konto was vice president of clinical development at Allogene Therapeutics, which was spun off from Pfizer in 2018. At Pfizer, he was global head of early immuno-oncology clinical development. Earlier, he worked in both medical affairs and clinical development at Bristol Myers Squibb.

"My career has been devoted to helping patients with cancer and I am excited to join Ichnos to continue this journey," said Dr. Konto. "I am eager to work with the team to advance Ichnos' innovative pipeline, including our trispecific antibodies, and to explore potential synergies between these compounds and other promising approaches such as checkpoint inhibitors and cell therapy."

"Cyril has a long track record of successfully developing novel oncology therapies spanning from checkpoint inhibitors and immune cell engagers to cell therapies, and he has contributed to regulatory filings and approvals globally," said Alessandro Riva. "His strategic, scientific, and operational track record will be highly valuable for our organization."

An oncologist by training, Dr. Konto began his career practicing medicine in Paris, France, at the Pierre and Marie Curie University, where he held both clinical and academic positions. He received his medical degree from University René Descartes in Paris.

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform,1 along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

____________________ 1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T cell Receptor

