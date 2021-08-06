Ichnos Sciences Nominates Innate Modulator ISB 1442 As Next Clinical Candidate For Treatment Of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, has nominated ISB 1442, a CD38 x CD47 bispecific antibody for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, as its next clinical candidate. This antibody is the first from Ichnos' proprietary BEAT® 2.0 platform1 to advance to preclinical development, and studies are underway to enable the filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application in the first quarter of 2022. With the BEAT 2.0 platform, Ichnos is able to accelerate the design and advancement of novel bi- and trispecific antibodies by optimizing binding affinity, epitope selection, molecular architecture, and Fc (fragment crystallizable) region function.

ISB 1442 is a biparatopic bispecific antibody that combines two proprietary anti-CD38 binding arms, each targeting different regions on CD38, with an antagonistic anti-CD47 arm, making it equivalent to a trispecific antibody. The potency and anti-tumor activity of ISB 1442 has been shown in multiple in vitro and in vivo models. Additionally, the ability of ISB 1442 to simultaneously bind to CD38 and block CD47, and its enhanced signaling of FcR (fragment crystallizable receptors) on immune cells, differentiate it from anti-CD38 monospecific targeting therapeutics.

"Ichnos continues to make progress with this novel bispecific approach co-targeting CD38 and CD47 in hematologic malignancies, and we plan to share ISB 1442 preclinical results at a scientific congress later this year," said Cyril Konto, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos. "We expect to initiate the first-in-human clinical study in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients in the middle of next year. Despite having numerous products approved for this disease, patients continue to relapse, and more effective therapies are needed. Based on its unique design and mechanism of action, ISB 1442 is anticipated to enhance anti-tumor activity relative to anti-CD38 targeted therapies by overcoming primary and acquired tumor mechanisms of resistance."

With a patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T-cell receptor

