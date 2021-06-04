Ichnos Sciences Presents Preclinical Data Confirming Potential For ISB 1342 In Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma At 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today presented preclinical data that support the potential of ISB 1342, a first-in-class bispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38 expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma (MM) cells. ISB 1342 is currently in Phase 1 (NCT03309111) for the treatment of patients with MM that have relapsed or do not respond to available therapies. Ichnos shared the data via a prerecorded video presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Ichnos' data demonstrate the ability of ISB 1342 to redirect T lymphocytes against tumor cells expressing varying levels of CD38 in preclinical in vitro and in vivo potency models. ISB 1342 engages a different epitope than do approved CD38-targeted biologics, and these models suggest that it may be effective in patients who have progressed despite treatment with such therapies.

"The data confirm the potential for ISB 1342 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma," said M. Lamine Mbow, Ph.D., Head of the New Biologics Entity unit at Ichnos. "ISB 1342 demonstrates strong in vitro killing potency against tumor cell lines with different expression levels of CD38; the in vivo data show strong tumor-killing potential in a therapeutic model of disease."

ISB 1342 is based on Ichnos' proprietary BEAT® technology platform, which is the B ispecific E ngagement by A ntibodies based on the T -cell receptor. Using this platform, Ichnos is exploring the full design space for treating cancer and engineering bi-/tri-specific antibodies capable of simultaneously engaging tumor and immune cells.

The video presentation is available to registered attendees of ASCO starting today. Additional details are below:

Poster 8044

ISB 1342: A first-in-class CD38 T-cell engager for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Marie-Agnès Doucey, Ph.D., et al.

(abstract)

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

