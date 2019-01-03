iChongqing: Chongqing Dragon Dance Greets 2019 in Times Square, NYC

Chinese dragon dance greets the new year

The Tongliang dragon dance troupe, which had performed at the same place last year, entered the site where there were many people who were waiting in orderliness. As an officially designated partner city of New York Times Square's countdown, Chongqing seized this opportunity to introduce its image as "a land of natural beauty and a city with cultural appeal" at the scene.

In addition, the tune with distinctive characteristics of Chongqing during the performance gave visitors a feast of music, intensifying the flavor of New Year's Eve and showing a picturesque Chongqing with unique charisma.

Huang Ping, the Consul General of China in New York, said that the celebration of this year had brought the Chinese culture to Times Square via Chongqing, and China is reaching out the hands to embrace the world. Also, China welcomes people from all over the world to visit it and experience its culture.

Chongqing strives to promote its culture and tourism

On the same day, Chongqing's Tourism Press Conference and Photo Exhibition was held at The Westin New York. Present at the event were over 200 guests from the Consulate General of China in New York, New York City Council, China National Tourist Office in New York, Sino-American Friendship Association, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) New York Branch, as well as media representatives.

After viewing the photo exhibition and experiencing the VR show, they highly praised the culture and tourism of Chongqing. Also, the event received much attention from local travel agencies.

In his speech, Wang Dingguo, Deputy Director General of Chongqing Municipal Culture and Tourism Development Commission, said that Chongqing is a renowned cultural city with a history of more than 3,000 years, and it is located at the junction of the Belt and Road and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Thus, "We hope we will seize the opportunity of this event and make joint efforts to advance our tourism exchange and cooperation to a higher level." In addition, Wang sincerely invited the audience to participate in the Sixth Western China Tourism Industry Expo and the 2019 Smart China Expo.

At the event, five featured tourist routes of Chongqing were especially promoted, including the famous Three Gorges tour, the city tour, the culture and folklore tour, the hot spring tour, and the rural tour.

To know more about the interesting city, please visit: www.ichongqing.info.

