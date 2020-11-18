iCIMS Announces Partnership with Visier

The iCIMS and Visier partnership enables organizations to better connect their talent strategy to business outcomes. Tweet this

Make better talent acquisition decisions with full workforce context by combining data from iCIMS' Talent Cloud with data in Visier to gain insight into how they're driving quality of hire, retention, diversity, and much more.

Align talent acquisition plans to growth goals by measuring, forecasting, and predicting the impact of their recruiting strategy on broader business objectives.

Identify great business outcomes by comparing performance to recruiting industry benchmarks, and openly share knowledge for the greater good.

"INSPIRE united customers and industry experts from the likes of Microsoft, Uber, Comcast, Alaska Airlines, FedEx, Wellpath, and more to discuss the now of work and hiring," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer at iCIMS. "The common thread throughout all of these organizations' stories is that talent has and will continue to power transformation. By connecting the market-leading talent cloud with the most powerful end-to-end people analytics solutions, global employers will be able to enhance their talent strategy and better plan for their future with a strong, diverse workforce."

"At Visier, we fundamentally believe collaboration builds a better industry and more importantly a better customer experience by tapping into the wisdom of many," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "In working with iCIMS, we're bringing together two leading technologies to create incredibly powerful people insights that will produce lasting impact for our joint customers."

Joint customers like NCI, a leading provider of enterprise solutions and artificial intelligence services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health, and civilian government agencies, are already gaining ROI and seeing the business impact of these solutions. "We have decreased days-to-fill open positions by 40%, which can be directly tied to revenue," said Clay Worley, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at NCI. "Using Visier's people analytics and the iCIMS Talent Cloud, we can better predict retirements and get ahead of redeployment needs throughout the year to support their multi-year projects."

