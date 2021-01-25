iCIMS Talent Cloud Delivers 282% ROI

The Total Economic Impact study confirms the influence that the iCIMS Talent Cloud has on its customers' bottom line. Tweet this

"Talent is crucial for driving the growth of a business and the Total Economic Impact study confirms the influence and value that the iCIMS Talent Cloud has on our customers' bottom line," said Diane Fanelli, chief operating officer of iCIMS. "We're pleased to demonstrate iCIMS' ROI and are proud to support our customers with the modern solutions they require to find and hire the right people for business transformation."

Forrester conducted in-depth interviews with iCIMS customers across industry and size to develop a composite organization to quantify the benefits, costs, and risks associated with an investment in the iCIMS Talent Cloud.

Forrester's analysis showed the following benefits over a three-year time period:

Saved $1.7M in increased productivity of hiring team.

in increased productivity of hiring team. Avoided $1.2M in revenue loss due to open headcount.

in revenue loss due to open headcount. Reduced executive search firm costs by $1.1M .

. Saved $348k in reduced impact of compliance violations.

Customers participating in the study also saw improvement with the following metrics:

Increased efficiency by saving three days per candidate in scheduling time for volume hiring situations where jobs need to be filled in hours versus days.

Reduced time for a job offer to be accepted from 54 to 42 days in the first year and then down to 35 days in the second year.

Improved productivity by reducing average time to onboard a new hire by six days.

Increased direct hire percentage from 80% to more than 95%, reducing the need to rely on costly agencies to fill executive roles.

Savings of 24 hours in time to hire.

Increased talent pipeline by 15% while increasing quality and diversity of candidates.

