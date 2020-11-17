iCIMS Transforms the Digital Candidate Experience Through Acquisition of EASYRECRUE, European Leader in Video Interviewing and Digital Assessment Capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS , the Talent Cloud company that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, today announced the acquisition of EASYRECRUE , the European leader in video interviewing and digital assessment capability. EASYRECRUE delivers a Talent Experience platform to optimize the candidate and employee experience, from recruitment to internal mobility. This acquisition triples iCIMS' global footprint, now with more than 100 employees in EMEA, and extends the capabilities of the Talent Cloud, providing its user community of more than 330 million candidates and hiring professionals with an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge video interviewing technology and assessment capabilities. This supports the critical need for customers to globally interview and assess candidates digitally, through video.

"EASYRECRUE's innovative AI technology and support for virtual interviewing, talent assessments, and internal talent mobility solutions coupled with the iCIMS Talent Cloud will empower our customers to better identify, recruit, and invest in top talent," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "We are thrilled to welcome Mickaël, the entire EASYRERECRUE team, and its community of nearly 400 customers as we expand iCIMS' presence in Europe."

With the acquisition of EASYRECRUE, iCIMS' customers will have the ability to integrate new live and on-demand video interviewing functionalities, scheduling capabilities, and customizable assessments in their use of the Talent Cloud. Similarly, EASYRECRUE's customers will have the opportunity to seamlessly plug their solutions into the Talent Cloud, further supporting their ability to attract, engage, hire, and advance world-class talent.

"We've been really impressed by iCIMS' market leadership, innovation, and ambition, and are very excited to join forces in our shared mission to bring the world a simplified and improved candidate experience," said Mickaël Cabrol, founder and CEO of EASYRECRUE, and now Managing Director of EMEA at iCIMS. "Together, we're providing global employers with the ability to quickly and digitally engage with and hire the world's best talent."

For more information on iCIMS' Talent Cloud, visit https://www.icims.com .

About EASYRECRUE

EASYRECRUE helps HR professionals provide a unique candidate and employee experience while liberating them from low added-value tasks. Their Talent Experience Platform, delivering a chatbot, interview scheduler, AI-driven video interviewing, language assessments, and career management solution, allows customers to optimize and digitalize their hiring, internal mobility, and employee career development. Over 450 customers, including SANOFI, PwC, and ICRC, use EASYRECRUE's platform on a daily basis, and nearly 1 million candidates and employees have used it to further their career ambitions.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

Media contact: Carlee Pett, 908-947-6572, [email protected]



SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.