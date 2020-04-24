ICIS Announces its Successful EU Benchmark Authorisation with the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, the global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, has announced that it has successfully attained authorisation with the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in accordance with the European Benchmark Regulation (BMR).

The EU BMR ensures the accuracy and integrity of indexes used as benchmarks in the European Union. It aims to ensure benchmarks are robust, reliable, and administered without conflicts of interest.

The authorisation of ICIS supports its work to connect data, markets and customers to make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable. The authorisation as an administrator has been granted to ICIS Benchmarking EU BV.

Dean Curtis, President & CEO, ICIS, said: "We are delighted to have attained authorisation with AFM who have a strong reputation as a regulator. The Netherlands has a long standing tradition in commodity markets, making it an ideal foundation for our European benchmarking business."

Curtis concluded: "The AFM authorisation provides added confidence to our customers and the market on the integrity of the information we provide. As a global source of data and intelligence, the registration in the Netherlands also consolidates our position in Europe as the UK prepares to leave the European Union."

ABOUT ICIS

ICIS is the trusted source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services for the global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 20 company with a market cap of £35 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ABOUT RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £35.6bn, €39.7bn, $43.1bn.

