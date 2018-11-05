ICIS Launches Enhanced Customer Platform and Mobile Application

LONDON, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, the world's largest petrochemical market information provider, has announced the launch of an enhanced customer platform and mobile application to further improve subscriber access to business-critical news and information.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



The ICIS customer platform features content spanning petrochemical, energy and fertilizer markets, and transforms raw data on 180 commodities and derivatives worldwide into actionable intelligence. Real-time news stories are published on the website every 15 minutes on average.

Recognising the importance of speed and discoverability, the new homepage gives users instant access to data and market updates. Expert insights, prices and charts are now accessible on a single page. The mobile application, available for both iOS and Android operating systems, ensures subscribers can keep up to date on market developments in real time.

"Serving our customers is at the heart of what we do, so we are delighted to announce the first step of our journey to provide a platform to help navigate complex market dynamics and anticipate the impact of change before it happens," said Rob Kolkman, Managing Director at ICIS.

"We understand that the markets we serve are fast-moving and dynamic, and that access to meaningful insight and news is crucial for customers. The new platform gives them a more intuitive user experience while maintaining the high-quality standards that ICIS customers have come to expect."

Combining content and data with analytics and technology, as well as deeper understanding of market needs, the customer platform and mobile application are designed to help customers make better-informed decisions, achieve better results and be more productive.

"The enhanced platform and mobile application are examples of our ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience," Kolkman said.

