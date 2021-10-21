ICIS partners with WIND China - bringing its global Live Disruptions Tracker to commodity traders across China

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of independent commodity intelligence, today announced that it has made its global Live Disruptions Tracker available to users of WIND, China's leading financial data and analysis provider.

The partnership allows WIND Financial Terminal users to seamlessly access ICIS' global live disruption intelligence for six key chemical futures markets including PP, PE, MEG, PTA, Styrene and Methanol. The ICIS Live Disruption Tracker, which aggregates more than 125 million data points, provides both planned and unplanned global production shutdowns anticipating new plant expansion and contractions. WIND Financial Terminal users will be able to access both historical ICIS data, back to October 2017, as well as the global outlook for the next 12 months.

According to ICIS' Supply and Demand Database, China imported a total of 6.55 million tonnes of Polypropylene (PP) and 19.15 million tons of Polyethylene (PE) during 2020, accounting for 27% of the total PP and PE global trade volumes, making China a key importer of these crucial commodities. In an increasingly inter-connected global market unexpected disruptions to plant production have a significant impact, highlighting the vital need for immediate access to the latest, reliable data on global plant disruptions.

Dave Johnson, Head of Strategic Partnerships at ICIS said, "This partnership is a powerful and complementary one for both ICIS and WIND as we look to support and bring transparency to the chemical markets. Bringing both domestic and international data and information together will help increase efficiency and independence to opaque markets and marks the significance of the Chinese market within the global commodities market."

Changkun Cai, Vice President of WIND, said, "Providing comprehensive data on our platform is an important aspect of improving WIND's overall user experience. We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with ICIS in such a mutually beneficial partnership. The partnership with ICIS is an enhancement for WIND in the chemical futures market, as well as the start of our footprint into the global petrochemical market."

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of intelligence for the global energy, chemical and sustainability markets. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £42.8 billion and an employee base of over 33,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 700 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About WIND

Wind Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wind") is a leading financial data, information and software service company in mainland China, headquartered in Shanghai Lujiazui Financial Center. In the domestic market, Wind's clients include most of China's financial enterprises such as securities companies, fund management companies, insurance companies, banks and investment companies. Internationally, many of the qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) that have been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission are clients of Wind. At the same time, most well-known financial academic research institutions and authoritative regulatory institutions in China are also our clients. A large number of Chinese and English media, research reports and academic papers often quote the data provided by Wind.

