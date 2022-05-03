iCitizen-RIT National Poll, "Elon Musk Buys Twitter"

Slight majority of Americans think Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk will improve the platform.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Do you believe the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk will result in Twitter being a better or worse platform?" The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

iCitizen-RIT Poll

Question: "Do you believe the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk will result in Twitter being a better or worse platform?"

Looking at the statistically weighted results of the poll, 51.7% of 3,277 demographically identified respondents answered "Better," 41.9% answered "Worse," and 6.4% answered "Stay the same." In breaking down the responses demographically,

Political affiliation, 10.3% of Democrats, 93.4% of Republicans and 59.3% of Independents answered Better.

Gender, 66.5% of Males and 45.5% of Females answered Better.

Race, 56.6% of Whites, 34.8% of Blacks, and 55.3% of Hispanics answered Better.

Age, the age group with the highest Better response rate was the 35-49 year old group at 60.8% followed by the 50-64 year old group at 59.9%, followed by the 65+ year old group at 56.5%, followed by the 18-34 year old group at 55.1%.

iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.

Media Contact:

Anthony Harkin

5859437889

[email protected]

SOURCE iCitizen