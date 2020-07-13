ICL Announces Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it was included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good Indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create index-tracking investment products, financial instruments and fund products focused on sustainable investment.

Mr. Raviv Zoller, CEO, commented: "We are pleased that ICL continues to receive independent validation of third parties for our continuous focus on enhancing ESG practices and the transparency of our reporting. As a leading multinational company, we have a wide range of stakeholders, including investors, employees, business partners, regulatory authorities and communities. We believe that our strategic focus on ESG allows us to address a broad set of business and regulatory requirements, as well as to maintain a leadership role with respect to addressing the UN sustainability development goals (SDGs)."

Over the last two years, ICL has been recognized for its ESG's initiatives by various independent third parties, including Bloomberg (highest ESG disclosure ranking among fertilizer companies and inclusion in Gender-Equality Index), the Ma'ala Sustainability Index ('Platinum+' ranking), CDP Carbon Report (A- score in 2019 report), Entropy Group (corporate governance upgrade), IFA (Industry Stewardship Champion Gold Medal) and EcoVadis (Silver ranking for sustainability assessment as a global supplier). See also the ICL Corporate Responsibility advanced web report.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

