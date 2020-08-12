ICL Publishes its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced the publication of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report (the "CSR Report"). The online interactive report, which can be accessed at http://www.icl-group-sustainability.com/, includes over 145 topic-specific web pages, which provide a comprehensive review of goals, practices, performance metrics and challenges related to ESG (environment, society, governance) concerns.

Raviv Zoller, ICL's President and CEO stated, "As part of our sustainability vision for 2030, ICL has set ambitious goals, addressing major global challenges, including climate change, renewable energy, circular economy and the health and wellbeing of our employees and the communities in which we operate. Our annual CSR Report is designed to update our diverse stakeholders regarding the substantial progress we are making towards achieving those goals, demonstrating the efforts that have helped to position ICL as a leader in sustainability among its global peers in the fertilizer and chemical industries, as well as among Israeli businesses. ICL's leading position is increasingly recognized by independent third-parties, including Bloomberg, FTSE Russell, CDP, Ecovadis, Maala (Israel's leading sustainability ranking organization) and others."

In addition to setting forth ICL's sustainability vision for 2030, the CSR Report covers a broad range of topics, including Environment, Safety, Ethics, Employment, Sustainable Solutions and Innovation, Responsible Procurement, and Community Engagement. Many of the additions to this year's report resulted from ICL's structured 'gap analysis', which is performed annually to identify gaps in its previous CSR reporting, based on information requested by sustainability indices and input from ICL's diverse stakeholders.

The report also details ICL's response to the different challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICL's vital contribution to employment and economic development in the countries in which it operates, and ICL's ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice and to promote diversity and gender equality in its workplace.

