ICL Reports 54% Increase in Q3 2018 Net Income

Third quarter sales of $1.37 billion compared to $1.44 billion for Q3 2017. Excluding divestments, sales increased by 7%

Third quarter operating income increased by 14% sequentially to $196 million , 9% higher than Q3 2017 and 43% higher when excluding divested businesses

EPS was $0.10 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2017 and $0.08 in Q2 2018

Focus on cash flow generation resulted in 11% growth in operating cash flow compared to Q3 2017, despite divestments

Dividend distribution of 5.1 cents /share, an increase of 20% compared to Q3 2017, reflecting an annualized dividend yield of approximately 3.5%

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Sales for the third quarter were $1,371 million compared to $1,440 million for the comparable period in 2017, or compared to $1,280 million excluding divested businesses. Sequential sales were flat as a result of lower potash sales volume due to delayed supply contracts with customers in China and India. The Company reported operating income of $196 million compared to $180 million for the third quarter of 2017 and net income of $129 million compared to $84 million in the comparable quarter, an increase of 54%. Excluding the contribution of businesses that were divested during 2018, which included exceptional seasonal profit from the Fire Safety business in Q3 2017, adjusted operating income increased by 43%. The Company benefited from higher commodity prices, but also from its ongoing value-focused initiatives in its specialty businesses. Higher commodity and specialty prices more than compensated for the negative impact of lower sales volumes and higher raw materials, energy and transportation costs. Quarterly operating cash flow increased by 11% to $196 million, despite the divestment of high cash generating businesses.

ICL's CEO, Raviv Zoller, stated, "ICL's strong results for the third quarter were driven by improved market conditions and by the Company's continuous focus on cost control and value oriented initiatives. Our overall strong business momentum continued despite a temporary decrease in potash sales volumes due to delays, this year, in signing supply contracts with Chinese and Indian customers."

Zoller continued, "During the third quarter, we also successfully completed important adjustments to our organizational structure to better align with our strategy. They included, among other thing, the consolidation of our phosphate businesses into one segment and the formation of our Innovative Ag Solutions segment. We have set a course to develop new solutions for our customers, leveraging R&D and digital innovation."

Zoller concluded, "We are fostering a company DNA dedicated to employee empowerment, sustainability and corporate responsibility. This was recently reflected in Silver ranking from EcoVadis, a company that monitors the sustainability and CSR activities of companies with global supply chains, and that ranked ICL in the top 7% amongst 33,000 suppliers. We also recently joined the global audit program of Together for Sustainability, an organization that assesses and improves sustainability practices within supply chains in the chemical industry."

FINANCIAL RESULTS 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales Sales 1,371 - 1,440 - Sales excluding divested businesses 1,371 - 1,280 - Gross profit 458 33 470 33 Operating income 196 14 180 13 Adjusted operating income - excluding divested businesses (1) 200 15 140 11 Net income - shareholders of the Company 129 9 84 6 Adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company - excluding divested businesses (1) 134 10 70 5 EPS (fully diluted) 0.10 - 0.07 - Adjusted EPS (fully diluted) 0.10 - 0.09 - Adjusted EBITDA – excluding divested businesses (2) 295 22 236 18 Cash flows from operating activities 196 - 176 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (3) 145 - 98 - (1) See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" in the Appendix. (2) See "Adjusted EBITDA for the periods of activity" in the Appendix. (3) See "Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)" in the Appendix

Results analysis: Sales Expenses Operating income $ millions Q3 2017 figures 1,440 (1,260) 180 Total adjustments Q3 2017* - 35 35 Adjusted Q3 2017 figures 1,440 (1,225) 215 Divested businesses (160) 85 (75) Adjusted Q3 2017 figures (excluding divested businesses) 1,280 (1,140) 140 Quantity (33) 15 (18) Down Price 130 - 130 Up Exchange rate (6) 9 3 Up Raw materials - (31) (31) Down Energy - (1) (1) Down Transportation - (7) (7) Down Operating and other expenses - (16) (16) Down Adjusted Q3 2018 figures 1,371 (1,171) 200 Total adjustments Q3 2018* - 4 4 Q3 2018 figures 1,371 (1,175) 196 * See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" in the financial appendix.

Revenue: Sales were $1,371 million in Q3 2018 compared to $1,440 million for the comparable quarter in 2017 as a result of the sale of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives businesses at the end of the first quarter of 2018 together with the sale of Rovita at the beginning of the third quarter of 2018. The negative quantity impact resulted mainly from a 14% decrease in potash sales volumes due to a delay in the signing of supply contracts with China and India, as well as lower quantities sold of green phosphoric acid. This was offset by strong sales of clear brine fluids, bromine and phosphorous based flame retardants and a significant improvement in selling prices across all of ICL's businesses.

Operating income: The Company reported operating income of $196 million in Q3 2018 compared to $180 million for the third quarter of 2017. Excluding divested businesses, adjusted operating income increased to $200 million compared to $140 million in Q3 2017. The increase was driven by a $52/tonne rise in the potash average realized price per tonne compared to the corresponding quarter last year, as well as higher prices of phosphate fertilizers, phosphate‑based acids and food additives and across ICL Industrial Products' businesses (as part of value-oriented sales initiatives). Exchange rates contribution derived mainly from the devaluation of the Israeli shekel and the euro against the dollar decreasing production costs, partly offset by the devaluation of the euro against the dollar decreasing revenues. Price and exchange rates contribution was partly offset by lower sales quantities, higher sulphur prices, which increased raw materials costs throughout the phosphate value chain, higher raw materials prices used for bromine and phosphorous based flame retardants and higher transportation costs resulting from an increase in marine transportation prices. The negative impact of operating and other expenses derived mainly from an increase in royalties and sales commissions, as a result of higher prices, as well as an insurance income that was recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financing expenses, net: The net reported financing expenses in Q3 2018 amounted to $23 million, compared to $36 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a decrease of $13 million, which was driven mainly by a decrease in the amount of $8 million resulting from exchange rate differences and hedging transactions. In addition, there was a $5 million decrease in interest expenses due to the significant reduction of net financial liabilities.

Tax expenses: Tax expenses for Q3 2018 amounted to $45 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 26%. The lower tax rate compared with the corresponding quarter last year is mainly due to a decrease in the tax rate in the US, lower weight of profits before taxes generated in the US following the divestiture of businesses at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and a decrease in tax provisions in Israel.

Cash flow & debt level: In Q3 2018, operating cash flow increased by $20 million compared to the corresponding quarter in 2017 to $196 million. The strong results of Q3 2018 compared with the corresponding quarter last year more than compensated for an increase in the net working capital. The increase was achieved despite the notable contribution from the highly cash generating divested fire safety and oil additives businesses in Q3 2017. Cash flow used for the purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets amounted to $145 million compared to $98 million in Q3 2017, mainly due to investments in the P9 pumping station at the Dead Sea.

The Company's net financial liabilities at the end of the third quarter amounted to $2,205 million, a decrease of $832 million compared to December 31, 2017. The significant decrease is mainly from proceeds received from the sale of ICL's Fire Safety and Oil Additives businesses.

ICL'S ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

As part of management's efforts to enhance ICL's leading market position and promote its growth, the Company organizational structure was aligned with its strategy as of Q3 2018. ICL's operations are now divided into four segments: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary businesses), Potash, Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain) and Innovative Ag Solutions. This structure will serve to optimize the businesses of each of the Company's minerals value chains and provide managers of ICL's segments with the tools to streamline operation, promote efficiency and eliminate redundancies. The alignment will further enable the Company to focus on creating leadership in areas where it is currently not an industry leader, leveraging the Company's R&D, industrial know-how and digital innovation.

REVIEW OF OPERATING SEGMENTS

Industrial Products

The Bromine value chain segment recorded another strong quarter driven by higher prices and sales volumes across most of its business lines. The segment benefited from strong demand from oil and gas drilling projects in the Gulf of Mexico and in Israel which drove higher sales of clear brine fluids. Bromine and phosphate-based flame retardants sales also benefitted from environmentally-related regulatory pressure in China and raw material shortages among competitors.

Industrial Products accounted for 24% of sales and 36% of profit attributed to the business segments in the third quarter compared to 20% of sales and 28% of profit attributed to the business segments in Q3 2017.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

During the third quarter of 2018 the price of elemental bromine price in China increased compared to the second quarter of 2018 as local bromine production was affected by strict environmental related regulatory pressure and the upcoming winter.

increased compared to the second quarter of 2018 as local bromine production was affected by strict environmental related regulatory pressure and the upcoming winter. Despite stable market demand, ICL's sales of bromine-based flame retardants increased compared to Q3 2017 mainly due to higher prices and volumes of TBBA in China and FR-245 as a result of a production shortage in the market.

and FR-245 as a result of a production shortage in the market. Clear brine fluids sales were higher compared to the corresponding quarter mainly due to continuation of higher drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico and a major Israeli gas drilling project, which was concluded at the end of Q3 2018.

and a major Israeli gas drilling project, which was concluded at the end of Q3 2018. Sales of phosphorous‑based flame retardants in ICL's markets (US and Europe ) increased compared to the corresponding quarter as a result of continuous strict environmental related regulatory pressure in China which impacted competitors' supply, supporting ICL's sales volume and prices.

) increased compared to the corresponding quarter as a result of continuous strict environmental related regulatory pressure in which impacted competitors' supply, supporting ICL's sales volume and prices. The segment recorded higher profitability for magnesia products as a result of higher selling prices and continued focus on applications with higher margins.

Results of Operations 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Total Sales 328 289 Sales to external customers 325 286 Sales to internal customers 3 3 Segment profit 95 77 Depreciation and Amortization 16 15 Capital expenditures 14 12

Sales analysis $ millions Total sales Q3 2017 289 Quantity 20 Up Price 19 Up Exchange rate - Both ways Total sales Q3 2018 328

Segment profit analysis $ millions Segment profit Q3 2017 77 Quantity 6 Up Price 19 Up Exchange rate (2) Down Raw materials (5) Down Energy - Both ways Transportation - Both ways Operating and other (expenses) income - Both ways Segment profit Q3 2018 95

The increase in the segment's profit in Q3 2018 over the corresponding period in 2017 resulted from higher sales volumes of flame retardants and industrial solutions and higher selling prices for the segment's bromine-based industrial solutions and flame retardants, phosphorus-based flame retardants and magnesia products. Prices more than compensated for higher raw material costs.

Potash

Strong market conditions, supported by a tight supply-demand balance during Q3 2018, resulted in a higher than expected increase in contract prices in China and India, and a continuous upward trend in spot prices. This was offset by a 14% decrease in sales volumes to 1.2 million tonnes due to a delay in the signing of supply contracts with Chinese and Indian customers.

ICL Potash accounted for 27% of sales and 37% of profit attributed to segments in the third quarter of 2018, compared to 24% of sales and 23% of profit attributed to segments in Q3 2017.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

The grain price index, which peaked in May/June this year, declined during Q3 mainly due to the China /US trade dispute and positive crop yields projected for this year by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture). Despite the above, fertilizers affordability is still favorable, mainly in Brazil , where the farmers' position improved due to higher exports to China and the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar.

/US trade dispute and positive crop yields projected for this year by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture). Despite the above, fertilizers affordability is still favorable, mainly in , where the farmers' position improved due to higher exports to and the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar. Based on the WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report published by the USDA in October 2018 , the grain stock to use ratio for the 2018/2019 agricultural year is expected to decrease to 22.6%, compared with 25.2% at the end of the 2017/2018 agricultural year, and compared with 25.5% in the 2016/2017 agricultural year.

, the grain stock to use ratio for the 2018/2019 agricultural year is expected to decrease to 22.6%, compared with 25.2% at the end of the 2017/2018 agricultural year, and compared with 25.5% in the 2016/2017 agricultural year. The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN) raised its October forecast for global cereal production in 2018 by 3 million tonnes from the previous report in September, to 2,591 million tonnes, which remains 63 million tonnes (2.4%) below last year's record high.

Potash prices continued to firm during Q3 2018, supported by healthy demand and delayed entry of new capacity. According to CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices of October 2018 ), the average CFR Brazil price of granular Potash (all supply sources) for Q3 2018 was $330 per tonne, up by 7.0% and 23.8% compared to Q2 2018 and Q3 2017, respectively. Prices continued to firm in the fourth quarter and current average prices in Brazil are around $350 per tonne (CRU - Fertilizer Week Historical Prices of October 2018 ).

), the average CFR Brazil price of granular Potash (all supply sources) for Q3 2018 was per tonne, up by 7.0% and 23.8% compared to Q2 2018 and Q3 2017, respectively. Prices continued to firm in the fourth quarter and current average prices in are around per tonne (CRU - Fertilizer Week Historical Prices of ). On August 28, 2018 , India signed a contract to import potash at $290 CFR, which marks an increase of $50 per tonne compared to last year's contract. The supply period is from September 2018 to June 2019 . ICL signed a contract to supply 775 thousand tonnes (including optional quantities) to its customers in India for the same period.

, signed a contract to import potash at CFR, which marks an increase of per tonne compared to last year's contract. The supply period is from to . ICL signed a contract to supply 775 thousand tonnes (including optional quantities) to its customers in for the same period. On September 17, 2018 , BPC signed the first Chinese MOP supply contract of 2018 at a price of $290 per tonne CFR, which marks an increase of $60 per tonne compared to last year's level, to be supplied until June 2019 . ICL has signed a contract to supply 905 thousand tonnes (excluding optional quantities) to its customers in China for the same period.

, BPC signed the first Chinese MOP supply contract of 2018 at a price of per tonne CFR, which marks an increase of per tonne compared to last year's level, to be supplied until . ICL has signed a contract to supply 905 thousand tonnes (excluding optional quantities) to its customers in for the same period. According to preliminary data from China , potash imports during January to September 2018 reached 5.6 million tonnes, a 1% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

, potash imports during January to reached 5.6 million tonnes, a 1% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the FAI (Fertilizer Association of India ), potash imports during January to September 2018 amounted to 3.3 million tonnes, a 6% increase over the imports during the corresponding period last year. The Indian Rupee experienced a significant weakness against the US dollar during the past few months, reaching almost 75 Rupee per one US dollar . This could negatively impact future demand.

), potash imports during January to amounted to 3.3 million tonnes, a 6% increase over the imports during the corresponding period last year. The Indian Rupee experienced a significant weakness against the US dollar during the past few months, reaching almost per . This could negatively impact future demand. According to ANDA (Brazilian National Fertilizer Association), potash imports into Brazil during the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 7.2 million tonnes, an increase of 3% over the comparable period in 2017.

during the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 7.2 million tonnes, an increase of 3% over the comparable period in 2017. It looks like ramp-up of new capacity is slower than initially announced with technical challenges accounting for the majority of the delays. EuroChem recently reported its first export shipment to South East Asia from its Usolskiy mine while its VolgaKaliy mine still experiences water inflow in its cage shaft and production start is currently delayed to 2019. The K+S Bethune mine in Canada is also ramping-up slower than previously announced and the Garlyk mine in Turkmenistan still produces at a low utilization rate.

from its Usolskiy mine while its VolgaKaliy mine still experiences water inflow in its cage shaft and production start is currently delayed to 2019. The K+S Bethune mine in is also ramping-up slower than previously announced and the Garlyk mine in still produces at a low utilization rate. The Potash segment continues to optimize its European mineral assets: ICL Iberia is progressing with construction of a new access tunnel to its mine at the Suria site with completion expected at the end of 2019. In September 2018 a definitive Urban Master Plan (PDU) was approved constituting the next stage in the Suria site expansion. The Company continues to implement efficiency measures to reduce its cost per tonne.

a definitive (PDU) was approved constituting the next stage in the Suria site expansion. The Company continues to implement efficiency measures to reduce its cost per tonne. ICL Boulby mine in the UK ceased to produce MOP at the end of Q2 2018. In addition to losses recorded in 2017, ICL Boulby recorded notable losses during Q3 2018 and is expected to continue to record losses throughout the transition from potash to Polysulphate, which also included two weeks of shutdown in part of ICL Boulby's production facilities in Q3 2018.

Part of the Company's strategy is to grow its FertilizerspluS platform (previously also referred to as semi-specialty fertilizers), mainly utilizing Polysulphate as a base for a product portfolio including PotashpluS, PKpluS and others. During Q3 2018, an improved quality of PotashpluS was achieved and commercial sales are expected to start by the end of 2018. In the first nine months of 2018, total sales of FertilizerspluS reached $73 million .

. The new power station in Sodom became operational during Q3 2018, including initiation of sales of electricity to the Israeli Electric Corporation and others.

Results of Operations 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Sales Potash sales to external customers 321 315 Potash sales to internal customers 23 12 Other and eliminations* 65 45 Total sales 409 372 Gross profit 171 141 Segment profit 97 65 Depreciation and Amortization 32 32 Capital expenditures 72 41 Average realized price (in $)** 287 235 * Mainly includes Polysulphate produced in the UK mine, salt produced in underground mines in UK and Spain, magnesium based products and sales of electricity produced in Israel. **Potash average realized price ($/tonne) is calculated by dividing total potash revenue by total sales quantities. The difference between FOB price and average realized price is mainly marine transportation costs.

Potash - Production and Sales Thousands of tonnes 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 Production 1,151 1,181 Total sales (including internal sales) 1,200 1,394 Closing inventory 655 597

In Q3 2018, potash production was 30,000 tonnes lower than in the corresponding quarter last year mainly due to the termination of potash production in ICL Boulby at the end of the second quarter of 2018 as part of the transition to the Polysulphate production. This decrease was partly offset by increased production in ICL Dead Sea. The quantity of potash sold in Q3 2018 was 194 thousand tonnes lower than in the corresponding quarter last year mainly due to a decrease in potash sales to Asia, as a result of the delay in the signing of contracts with China and India and lower sales to South America.

Sales analysis $ millions Total sales Q3 2017 372 Quantity (15) Down Price 54 Up Exchange rate (2) Down Total sales Q3 2018 409

Segment profit analysis $ millions Segment profit Q3 2017 65 Quantity (9) Down Price 54 Up Exchange rate 1 Up Energy (1) Down Transportation (4) Down Operating and other (expenses) income (9) Down Segment profit Q3 2018 97

The increase in the segment's profit was driven by higher prices, offset by lower sales quantities, higher energy and marine transportation costs, as well as an increase in operating and other expenses, deriving mainly from an increase in royalties and sales commissions as a result of higher prices as well as expenses in connection with ICL Dead Sea collective labor agreement which was signed in Q2 2018.

Phosphate Solutions

The Phosphate Solutions segment operates two main streams: Phosphate Specialties and Phosphate Commodities. The segment's strategy is to be a leading provider of value-added specialty solutions based on phosphate for the Industrial, Food and Agriculture markets. The goal is to outgrow the market by enhancing customer relationships and in parallel, optimizing upstream capabilities directed towards specialty products. The diversification into higher value-added specialty products leverages ICL's integrated business model and provides it with additional margins on top of the commodity margin.

During Q3, the segment's performance improved significantly as higher prices more than compensated for lower sales volumes and higher raw material costs. During the quarter, consolidation of commodity and specialty businesses remained on track, with a focus on value chain optimization and strategy execution.

The Phosphate Solutions segment accounted for 37% of sales and 24% of income attributed to the segments in Q3 2018 compared to 34% of sales and 19% of income attributed to the segments in Q3 2017.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

Phosphate Specialties

Phosphate Specialties include phosphate-based food applications and industrial applications, both of which are downstream parts of ICL's phosphate value chain, as well as dairy proteins business.

Excluding the divestment of Rovita in the beginning of Q3 2018, global sales of Specialty Phosphates and dairy proteins increased by 4% compared to the corresponding quarter last year to $303 million , while higher prices drove approximately 18% growth in profit to $46 million .

, while higher prices drove approximately 18% growth in profit to . Phosphate based acids performance was favorably impacted by demand from new European customers that imported acid in the past. This offset lower volumes sold as a result of higher prices. Performance also benefitted from higher volumes and improved pricing, supported by market conditions in the United States , including an upward price trend in anticipation of tariffs imposition on imported Chinese products which became effective on September 24 . In China , ongoing growth is being driven by price increases and diversification of the acid customer base. Results in South America continued to be solid as a result of higher prices, while acid exports from Brazil to other South American countries remained stable.

, including an upward price trend in anticipation of tariffs imposition on imported Chinese products which became effective on . In , ongoing growth is being driven by price increases and diversification of the acid customer base. Results in continued to be solid as a result of higher prices, while acid exports from to other South American countries remained stable. Phosphate salts' performance was favorably driven by increased prices which more than compensated for increased costs of certain raw materials. Sales of phosphate-based food additives to the bakery and dairy markets in Europe were similar to the third quarter last year, while sales to the meat market were negatively impacted by the transition to a new distributor in Russia . In North America , industrial salts revenues increased compared to the corresponding quarter last year due to higher volumes and improved pricing while food salts experienced volume losses in the Americas in lower premium product lines. Continued growth in China was driven by an increase in the YPH Joint Venture's local market share for salts, predominantly in the body care markets, as well as ongoing efforts to penetrate new end markets.

were similar to the third quarter last year, while sales to the meat market were negatively impacted by the transition to a new distributor in . In , industrial salts revenues increased compared to the corresponding quarter last year due to higher volumes and improved pricing while food salts experienced volume losses in the Americas in lower premium product lines. Continued growth in was driven by an increase in the YPH Joint Venture's local market share for salts, predominantly in the body care markets, as well as ongoing efforts to penetrate new end markets. The Paints and Coatings business experienced ongoing strong performance globally during Q3 2018. The sales increase was driven both by strong volumes and higher selling prices.

The strong recovery in the dairy protein business during the quarter resulted from improved demand from a key account in the Chinese market as well as ongoing customer base diversification and a continuous focus on developing organic dairy solutions for the infant food industry.

In July 2018 ICL divested and transferred the assets and business of Rovita GmbH which produces a commodity milk protein. In the corresponding quarter of 2017, the business reported sales of $9 million and operating loss of approximately $1 million .

Phosphate Commodities

Results were positively impacted by higher prices partly offset by higher sulphur prices.

The phosphate market continued to firm moderately during Q3 2018. Improved demand, higher sulphur prices and slower than expected ramp-up of new production in Morocco and Saudi Arabia , led to price increases. Higher sulphur prices and environmental related regulatory pressure increased Chinese production costs and squeezed Chinese producers' margins.

and , led to price increases. Higher sulphur prices and environmental related regulatory pressure increased Chinese production costs and squeezed Chinese producers' margins. Market observers are forecasting stability in global phosphate fertilizers prices until the end of 2018, when higher supply is expected to result from the ramping-up of Saudi Arabia's Wa'ad al Shamal facility and increased Chinese exports, which could drive price decreases in 2019.

Wa'ad al Shamal facility and increased Chinese exports, which could drive price decreases in 2019. Sulphur prices continued their upward trend which started in the third quarter of 2016. The average price CFR China during Q3 2018 reached $162 per tonne, a 12% increase over Q2 2018 and 39% higher than Q3 2017. At the end of September 2018 , sulphur prices reached $183 per tonne CFR China and this upward trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter (according to CRU - Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, October 2018 ).

per tonne, a 12% increase over Q2 2018 and 39% higher than Q3 2017. At the end of , sulphur prices reached per tonne CFR China and this upward trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter (according to CRU - Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, ). Brazil phosphate fertilizers (SSP, TSP, MAP and DAP) imports during January to September 2018 totaled 4.1 million tonnes, down 5.3% on imports during the comparable period in 2017. The main decline was in the import of MAP and DAP, in the amount of 11% and 30% respectively, while imports of SSP and TSP increased by 26% and 2%, respectively, during the same period.

phosphate fertilizers (SSP, TSP, MAP and DAP) imports during January to totaled 4.1 million tonnes, down 5.3% on imports during the comparable period in 2017. The main decline was in the import of MAP and DAP, in the amount of 11% and 30% respectively, while imports of SSP and TSP increased by 26% and 2%, respectively, during the same period. The Moroccan producer, OCP, said it agreed its fourth-quarter phosphoric acid contracts with Indian buyers at $768 per tonne P 2 O 5 CFR, an increase of $10 per tonne compared to the third quarter of 2018. This follows an increase of $28 per tonne agreed in the third quarter.

per tonne P O CFR, an increase of per tonne compared to the third quarter of 2018. This follows an increase of per tonne agreed in the third quarter. According to the FAI (Fertilizer Association of India ), DAP imports during the first nine months of 2018 increased by 46% to 4.5 million tonnes compared to the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, domestic DAP production decreased by 25% compared to the corresponding period last year, to 2.7 million tonnes, mainly due to the increase in phosphoric acid prices.

), DAP imports during the first nine months of 2018 increased by 46% to 4.5 million tonnes compared to the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, domestic DAP production decreased by 25% compared to the corresponding period last year, to 2.7 million tonnes, mainly due to the increase in phosphoric acid prices. Average prices (according to CRU-Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, September 2018 ):

$/tonne,

FOB Morocco 3Q18 2Q18 3Q17 3Q17 vs.

2Q18 3Q18 vs.

3Q17 DAP 441 419 352 5% 25% TSP 354 323 271 10% 31% Phosphate Rock (68-72% BPL) 96 89 86 8% 12%

For information relating to the permits for the Rotem's gypsum ponds, please see Note 6 to the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at September 30, 2018 .

Results of Operations 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Total Sales 530 520 Sales to external customers 513 495 Sales to internal customers 17 25 Segment profit 63 52 Depreciation and Amortization 39 44 Capital expenditures 42 42

Phosphate Solutions: Backward Integrated Value Chain Thousands of tonnes 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 Phosphate rock Production 1,232 1,096 Green phosphoric acid Used for production of phosphate commodities 148 108 Used for production of phosphate specialties 77 72 Other 5 5 Phosphate fertilizers Production 615 490 Sales* 614 564 Pure phosphoric acid Production 73 70 *To external customers.

Production of phosphate rock in the third quarter of 2018 increased mainly due to a shutdown at ICL Rotem Zin plant during the third quarter of 2017, as a result of lower prices and as a result of a discontinuation of sales to a major Israeli customer. Green phosphoric acid used for production of phosphate commodities increased due to higher phosphate fertilizers production in the YPH JV in China. The increase in Green phosphoric acid used for production of phosphate specialties is mainly part of the segment's strategy for increasing production of phosphate-based specialty products. Production of phosphate fertilizers increased mainly due to increased production in the YPH joint venture. Higher sales of phosphate fertilizers derived mainly from an increase in sales to North America and higher sales of the YPH joint venture in China. Production of pure phosphoric acid increased slightly mainly due to reduced production in the third quarter of 2017 at ICL Rotem.

Sales analysis $ millions Total sales Q3 2017 520 Divested businesses (9) Total sales Q3 2017 511 Quantity (27) Down Price 52 Up Exchange rate (6) Down Total sales Q3 2018 530

Segment profit analysis $ millions Segment profit Q3 2017 52 Divested businesses 1 Segment profit Q3 2017 53 Quantity (9) Down Price 52 Up Exchange rate 2 Up Raw materials (21) Down Energy - Both ways Transportation (3) Down Operating and other (expenses) income (11) Down Segment profit Q3 2018 63



The increase in the segment's profit derived mainly from higher selling prices of phosphate fertilizers, phosphate-based acids and food additives (partly attributed to our value focused strategy) as well as from higher sales quantities of dairy proteins, mainly to China. This more than compensated for the negative impact of higher sulphur prices, lower sales quantities of green phosphoric acid (partly due to the segment's strategy of increasing production of phosphate-based specialty products) and of phosphate-based food additives (mainly as part of the value focused strategy) as well as other expenses mainly as a result of an insurance income in Israel recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Innovative Ag Solutions

The Company's new Innovative Ag Solutions ("IAS") segment was established on the foundations of the ICL specialty fertilizers business. The segment aims to achieve global leadership by creating new solutions for its customers, leveraging what the Company believes are the segment's strengths which include, among others, R&D capabilities, vast agronomic experience, global footprint, backward integration to potash and phosphate and chemistry know-how. The specialty fertilizers business produces liquid, soluble, slow release and controlled release fertilizers.

The IAS segment will also function as ICL's innovative arm, which will seek to focus on R&D, as well as implement digital innovation.

ICL's Innovative Ag Solutions ("IAS") segment accounted for 11% of sales and 3% of income attributed to the segments in the third quarter of 2018, compared to 10% of sales and 3% of income attributed to the segments in the third quarter of 2017.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

Higher sales volumes and prices led to higher revenues. However, higher expenses, including raw material costs and costs related to the realignment of the segment, resulted in lower profit margins.

Sales in Europe and China increased compared to Q3 2017, while remaining flat in the US.

and increased compared to Q3 2017, while remaining flat in the US. Sales volumes of specialty agriculture products increased in most product lines including coated Fertilizers, liquid NPK, straight fertilizers and traded materials. In addition, an increase was recorded in the prices of Straight fertilizers (mainly MKP and PeKacid).

Sales to the Turf & Ornamental market were stable. The severe drought across Europe during the quarter led to limited application, mainly in the Turf & Landscape market. This was offset by an increase in the sales of wetting agents & liquid fertilizers, as well as controlled release and water-soluble fertilizers for ornamental horticulture.

Results of Operations 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Total Sales 161 154 Sales to external customers 157 149 Sales to internal customers 4 5 Segment profit 7 9 Depreciation and Amortization 5 4 Capital expenditures 3 2

Sales analysis $ millions Total sales Q3 2017 154 Quantity 4 Up Price 3 Up Total sales Q3 2018 161

Segment profit analysis $ millions Segment profit Q3 2017 9 Quantity 1 Up Price 3 Up Raw materials (3) Down Operating and other (expenses) income (3) Down Segment profit Q3 2018 7

Revenues of the IAS segment increased moderately over the parallel quarter in 2017 as a result of higher prices of straight fertilizers and increased sales of specialty agriculture products. Dry weather in Europe, an increase in raw material costs (mainly ammonia and caustic soda) and higher expenses related to strategy execution resulted in lower profit margins for the segment.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

In respect of ICL's third quarter 2018 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend totaling 5.1 cents per share or about $66 million. The dividend will be paid on December 19, 2018, with a record date of December 4, 2018.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2017 totaled US$5.4 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "should", "plan", "intend", "estimate" and "potential" among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to assessments and judgments regarding macro-economic conditions and ICL's markets, operations and financial results. Forward-looking assessments and judgments are based on our management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, market fluctuations, especially in ICL's manufacturing locations and target markets ;the difference between actual resources and our resources estimates ;changes in the demand and price environment for ICL's products as well as the cost of shipping and energy, whether caused by actions of governments, manufacturers or consumers ;changes in the capital markets, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, credit availability, interest rates;changes in the competition structure in the market;and the factors in "Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2018. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise them or any other information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

(Financial tables follow and are also available in

Excel format on our website located at www.icl-group.com)

Appendix:

We disclose in this Quarterly press release non-IFRS financial measures titled adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS attributable to the Company's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. Our management uses these measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. We calculate our adjusted operating income by adjusting our operating income to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table "Adjustments to reported operating and net income" below. Certain of these items may recur. We calculate our adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders by adjusting our net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table "Adjustments to reported operating and net income" below, excluding the total tax impact of such adjustments and adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interests. We calculate our adjusted EBITDA by adding back to the net income attributable to the Company's shareholders the depreciation and amortization, financing expenses, net, taxes on income and the items presented in the reconciliation table "Adjusted EBITDA for the periods of activity" below which were adjusted for in calculating the adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders.

You should not view adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders or adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for operating income or net income attributable to the Company's shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS, and you should note that our definitions of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA may differ from those used by other companies. However, we believe adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Our management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's business strategies and management's performance. We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of the financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency of key measures used to evaluate our performance.

We present a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of changes in the Company's results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management's best estimates of the impact of the main trends in its businesses. We have based the following discussion on our financial statements. You should read the following discussion together with our financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) For the three-month

period ended For the none-month

period ended For the year ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Sales 1,371 1,440 4,146 4,057 5,418 Cost of sales 913 970 2,799 2,814 3,746 Gross profit 458 470 1,347 1,243 1,672 Selling, transport and marketing expenses 191 194 588 557 746 General and administrative expenses 63 60 195 191 261 Research and development expenses 13 12 42 40 55 Other expenses 14 35 38 52 90 Other income (19) (11) (869) (37) (109) Operating income 196 180 1,353 440 629 Finance expenses, net 23 36 92 99 124 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees (1) - - 2 - Income before income taxes 172 144 1,261 343 505 Provision for income taxes 45 62 110 145 158 Net income 127 82 1,151 198 347 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interests (2) (2) (7) (11) (17) Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 129 84 1,158 209 364 Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.10 0.07 0.91 0.16 0.29 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.10 0.07 0.91 0.16 0.29 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic (in thousands) 1,276,257 1,277,588 1,276,454 1,275,587 1,276,072 Diluted (in thousands) 1,278,222 1,279,202 1,278,155 1,277,195 1,276,997

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 $ millions $ millions $ millions Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 102 109 83 Short-term investments and deposits 85 86 90 Trade receivables 1,000 1,056 932 Inventories 1,225 1,208 1,226 Assets held for sale - 122 169 Other receivables 269 197 225 Total current assets 2,681 2,778 2,725 Non-current assets Investments in equity-accounted investees 28 30 29 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 149 253 212 Deferred tax assets 112 139 132 Property, plant and equipment 4,580 4,458 4,521 Intangible assets 672 839 722 Other non-current assets 421 359 373 Total non-current assets 5,962 6,078 5,989 Total assets 8,643 8,856 8,714 Current liabilities Short-term credit 671 801 822 Trade payables 686 694 790 Provisions 50 83 78 Liabilities held for sale - - 43 Other current liabilities 587 667 595 Total current liabilities 1,994 2,245 2,328 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt and debentures 1,721 2,658 2,388 Deferred tax liabilities 274 275 228 Long-term employee provisions 542 621 640 Provisions 199 180 193 Other non-current liabilities 4 10 7 Total non-current liabilities 2,740 3,744 3,456 Total liabilities 4,734 5,989 5,784 Equity Total shareholders' equity 3,775 2,789 2,859 Non-controlling interests 134 78 71 Total equity 3,909 2,867 2,930 Total liabilities and equity 8,643 8,856 8,714

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the three-month

period ended For the nine-month

period ended For the year

ended September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 December

31, 2017 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Cash flows from operating activities Net income 127 82 1,151 198 347 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 94 97 296 286 390 Impairment 3 14 17 14 28 Exchange rate and interest expenses, net 37 12 43 110 137 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees, net 1 - - (2) - Gain from divestiture of businesses - - (841) (6) (54) Other capital losses (gains) - 6 - (3) - Share-based compensation 4 2 17 13 16 Deferred tax expenses (income) 37 (19) 64 (12) (46) 176 112 (404) 400 471 Change in inventories (17) 81 (59) 105 57 Change in trade and other receivables 62 (96) (117) (40) 21 Change in trade and other payables (131) 19 (103) (83) (45) Change in provisions and employee benefits (21) (22) (72) (10) (4) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (107) (18) (351) (28) 29 Net cash provided by operating activities 196 176 396 570 847 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from deposits, net (3) (21) 7 (59) (65) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (145) (98) (393) (317) (457) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses net from transaction expenses paid (1) - 906 6 6 Proceeds from sale of equity-accounted investee - - - - 168 Dividends from equity-accounted investees - - - 3 3 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - 2 12 12 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (149) (119) 522 (355) (333) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders (56) (32) (176) (181) (237) Receipt of long-term debt 140 251 1,476 896 966 Repayment of long-term debt (241) (259) (1,989) (1,034) (1,387) Short-term credit from banks and others, net 64 13 (193) 129 147 Net cash used in financing activities (93) (27) (882) (190) (511) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (46) 30 36 25 3 Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the period 155 79 88 87 87 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (7) - (22) (3) (2) Cash and cash equivalents included as part of assets held for sale - - - - (5) Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period 102 109 102 109 83

Additional Information For the three-month

period ended For the nine-month

period ended For the year

ended September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 December

31, 2017 $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Income taxes paid 17 19 35 57 127 Interest paid 21 19 72 74 111

Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Operating income 196 180 Impairment of assets (1) 3 18 Provision for legal claims (2) 1 17 Total adjustments to operating income 4 35 Adjusted operating income 200 215 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 129 84 Total adjustments to operating income 4 35 Adjustments to finance expenses (3) 3 3 Total tax impact of the above operating income & finance expenses adjustments (2) (7) Total adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 134 115

(1) Impairment in value and write-down of assets. In 2018, write-off of Rovita's assets following its divestment and write off of an intangible asset regarding a specific ICL R&D project related to ICL's phosphate-based products. In 2017, relating to impairment of an intangible asset in Spain, write-down of an investment in Namibia and impairment of assets in China and the Netherlands.

(2) Provision for legal claims. In 2018, an increase of a provision in connection with prior periods in respect of royalties' arbitration in Israel mostly offset by a VAT refund related to prior periods in Brazil (2002-2015). In 2017: judgment relating to a dispute with the National Company for Roads in Israel regarding damage caused to bridges by DSW, a decision of the European Commission concerning past grants received by a subsidiary in Spain, claims for damages related to the contamination of the water in certain wells at the Suria site in Spain, a provision in connection with prior periods in respect of royalties' arbitration in Israel, reversal of the provision for retroactive electricity charges in connection with prior periods and settlement of the dispute with Great Lakes (a subsidiary of Chemtura Corporation).

(3) Interest and linkage expenses. In 2018, an increase in provision related to the royalties' arbitration in Israel (see also above) and in 2017 related to a decision of the European Commission in the third quarter which was fully offset by income in connection with the resolution of the Appeals Court for Tax Matters in Belgium in the following quarter.

Results of Divested Businesses: $ million 7-9/2017 Sales 160 Operating income 75 Net income 45

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA: 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions $ millions Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 129 84 Depreciation and Amortization 94 97 Financing expenses, net 23 36 Taxes on income 45 62 Adjustments * 4 35 Total adjusted EBITDA 295 314 * See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" above.

Sales by Main Countries: 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales USA 245 18 314 22 China 226 16 208 14 Brazil 189 14 197 14 United Kingdom 86 6 79 5 Germany 80 6 93 6 France 71 5 74 5 Spain 60 4 61 4 Israel 56 4 34 2 Australia 40 3 31 2 Italy 31 2 24 2 All other 287 22 325 24 Total 1,371 100 1,440 100

Sales by Geographical Regions:

7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $ millions % of Sales $ millions % of sales

Sales by Geographical Regions: 7-9/2018 7-9/2017 $

millions %

of sales $

millions %

of sales Europe 446 33 462 36 Asia 352 26 339 23 North America 262 19 345 23 South America 204 15 214 12 Rest of the world 107 7 80 6 Total 1,371 100 1,440 100

Europe – the decrease derives mainly from the divestiture of the Fire Safety, Oil Additives (P 2 S 5 ) and Rovita businesses together with a decrease in the quantities sold of green phosphoric acid. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in potash quantities sold and phosphate fertilizers selling prices.

Asia –the increase derives mainly from an increase in the quantities sold and selling prices of phosphate fertilizers and bromine‑based flame retardants together with an increase in the selling prices of potash and bromine‑based industrial solutions. The increase was partly offset by a decline in green phosphoric acid and potash quantities sold.

North America – the decrease derives mainly from the divestiture of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives (P 2 S 5 ) businesses. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in the selling prices and quantities sold of phosphate fertilizers and in the quantities sold of clear brine fluids.

South America – the decrease derives mainly from a decrease in the quantities sold of potash and phosphate fertilizers. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in potash selling prices.

Rest of the world – the increase derives mainly from an increase in the quantities of dairy protein products sold.

Operating segment data:

Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Innovative Ag Solutions Other Activities Adjustments Consolidated $ millions For the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 Sales to external parties 325 368 513 157 8 - 1,371 Inter-segment sales 3 41 17 4 1 (66) - Total sales 328 409 530 161 9 (66) 1,371 Segment profit 95 97 63 7 1 - 263 General and administrative expenses - - (63) Other expenses not allocated to the segments (4) Operating income 196 Financing expenses, net (23) Share in losses of equity-accounted investee (1) Income before taxes on income 172 Capital expenditures 14 72 42 3 (1) - 130 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 16 32 39 5 1 4 97

Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Innovative Ag Solutions Other Adjustments Consolidated Activities $ millions For the three-month period ended September 30, 2017 Sales to external parties 286 345 495 149 165 - 1,440 Inter-segment sales 3 27 25 5 4 (64) - Total sales 289 372 520 154 169 (64) 1,440 Segment profit 77 65 52 9 75 (3) 275 General and administrative expenses (60) Other expenses not allocated to the segments (35) Operating income 180 Financing expenses, net (36) Income before taxes on income 144 Capital expenditures 12 41 42 2 1 2 100 Deprciation ,amortization and impairment 15 32 44 4 2 14 111

