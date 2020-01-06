ICL Rises to First Place Among Peer Companies in Bloomberg's ESG Sustainability Index

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced today that, following the finalization of the Bloomberg Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") disclosure ranking based on 2018 data, ICL's score has increased to 67, compared to 60 and 52 for 2017 and 2016 data, respectively. For the first time, ICL's score is the highest among its global fertilizer peers. It is also the highest among all Israeli companies ranked by Bloomberg, for the second straight year.

The Bloomberg ESG Disclosure index is based on ~250 parameters measuring sustainability performance in diverse aspects of Environmental impact, Health & Safety, Fair & Diverse Employment, Ethics, Corporate Governance, as well as other fields. It is one of the most widely recognized sustainability investor indexes globally. The ranking process includes publicly available data gathered by the Bloomberg analysts, such as ICL's annual Corporate Responsibility, CDP and Financial reports.

ICL's CEO, Mr. Raviv Zoller, commented: "ICL's outstanding achievement is the result of continuous enhancement of our ESG practices as well as our increased transparency regarding all sustainability issues. ICL's increased score is also attributed to an annual sustainability gap analysis conducted by the Company and supported by collaborated cross-organizational efforts and managerial focus. ICL's extensive endeavors to promote sustainability are detailed in our highly elaborated, advanced and innovative corporate responsibility web-report."

Link to ICL's corporate responsibility report: http://icl-group-sustainability.com/

ICL is a global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P 2 O 5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com

