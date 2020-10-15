iClick Interactive Releases Chinese Travel Shoppers White Paper 2020

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China today unveiled its new "Chinese Travel Shoppers White Paper 2020" in association with The Moodie Davitt Report and ClickInsights to present the latest Chinese market trends and the travel retail outlook for 2020.

The White Paper was unveiled during the Moodie Davitt Virtual Travel Retail Expo this week, a unique and pioneering virtual travel trade show and symposium that has been designed to both mirror and improve upon a traditional conference and exhibition complete with networking, meeting facilities and workshops by global travel retail industry leaders. To find out more about this unique event, please click on the following link https://virtualtrexpo.com/about-expo/.

iClick's Whitepaper on Chinese Travel Shoppers 2020 provides high-level intelligence on three key travel groups – Families Trip travelers with sufficient money but not sufficient time, New Package Tour travelers with sufficient money and time, and Youthful Characteristics travelers who lack sufficient money but have sufficient time -- and recommended approaches to fulfill the demands of these three travel groups. This intelligence is based on analysis provided by iClick's proprietary iAudience platform that covers more than 940 million Chinese consumers, including 98.7% of Chinese netizens. According to the China National Bureau of Statistics, there is huge potential for Chinese outbound travelers – 169 million in 2019[1], more than 12% of the annual international tourist arrivals-- and it expects a solid rebound in 2021 despite the COVID-19 impact, estimating to hit 300 million outbound travelers by 2027[2].

"The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has challenged the global travel industry in unprecedented ways this year," said Frankie Ho, President of International Business at iClick. "It is business unusual, and huge challenges and uncertainties are overshadowing the travel retail outlook for 2020. iClick has had experience working with many leading travel retail brands to reach and deliver their messages to Chinese travel shoppers trotting across the globe over the past years. Our new whitepaper leverages iClick's proprietary iAudience market intelligence platform to reveal trends about this highly sought-after consumer segment. Not only does the whitepaper challenge the market segmentation that has been traditionally used, but it also identifies some future trends and reveals implications for marketers of related industries."

Martin Moodie, Founder and Chairman of The Moodie Davitt Report, said "The COVID-19 crisis has had a profound impact on the aviation, tourism and travel retail sectors and will continue to reshape the industry going forward. Facing dramatically reduced passenger density, even once 2019 levels are restored the travel retail channel will still face an overwhelming need to encourage more frequent travel. Going beyond tourism and spending numbers and projections to examine consumer dynamics, varying customer profiles, and key behavioural components, including travel and shopping trends, iClick's new whitepaper will help achieve this goal by helping travel retail players better understand today's travel consumers. The Moodie Davitt Report is proud to be associated with this study which will help guide the industry to a more prosperous future."

To read full "Chinese Travel Shoppers White Paper 2020", please visit http://i-click.com/Trends/Chinese-Travel-Shoppers-2020-Whitepaper.pdf.

[1] Chinese tourists made 169 million outbound trips in 2019 https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-02-29/Chinese-tourists-made-169-million-outbound-trips-in-2019-report-OtIYWsZmOQ/index.html [2] UNWTO International Tourism Highlights 2019 https://www.e-unwto.org/doi/pdf/10.18111/9789284421152

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About The Moodie Davitt Report

The Moodie Davitt Report, founded by Martin Moodie, is published by independent UK company Moodie International, one of the world's most successful multi-media business-to-business publishers and event organisers. The website was launched as The Moodie Report in March 2003 and quickly became established as an indispensable source of reliable and real-time business intelligence on the global travel retail sector. It now attracts over 500,000 page views a month. The company also owns and organises (with Airports Council International) The Trinity Forum – the most influential airport commercial revenues conference – and The Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Conference & Awards. In October 2020 it launched the Moodie Davitt Virtual Travel Retail Expo, the sector's first-ever virtual exhibition and conference.

