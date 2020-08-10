iClick Interactive to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 24, 2020

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 24, 2020 --

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, CEO and Co-Founder and Mr. Terence Li, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on August 24, 2020.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong: +852-800-905945 Mainland China: +86-4001-201203

Participants please ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2020:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Canada: +1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10147144

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

