ICM Mobility Group Acquires Mobile Ticketing and Payment Specialist Unwire

Joining Vix Technology, Kuba, Snapper and Littlepay to deliver complete solutions for transport operators across the globe.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICM Mobility Group announces the acquisition of Unwire, joining a group of companies with a portfolio of solutions deployed in over 100 cities around the world, making more efficient journeys and payments for everyone.

Located in Copenhagen, over the last two decades Unwire has implemented mobile mobility and payment solutions for transit agencies around the world, including projects in Dallas and Phoenix, in partnership with other ICM Mobility Group companies.

Unwire's unique white-label mobility platform is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solution, which aggregates a wide range of mobility services from traditional mass transit to micromobility, paratransit, rideshare and other multimodal options. Offering passengers extensive planning features, including a multimodal trip planner with full integration to on-demand microtransit booking and scheduling systems, it enables users to seamlessly plan, book, and pay for their multimodal journeys.

Unwire will retain its brand and independence, whilst benefiting from working closely with other ICM Mobility Group companies including Vix Technology, Kuba, Snapper and Littlepay. With the financial support of long term globally diversified investment fund manager ICM Limited, the group collectively engages over 1,000 highly talented people operating in 20 countries.

Steve Gallagher, ICM Mobility Group Chairman commented: "Having already worked closely together on projects such as the award winning GoPass application for DART in Dallas, Texas, Unwire is a proven cultural fit for us.

"Within our group, each company is empowered to share industry experience, knowledge and market understanding to drive innovation and new services. Unwire's expertise in building gateways, APIs and backend integrations to infrastructure in banks, payment processors and transportation operators will prove invaluable to our customers across the globe."

Jesper Thor Rasmussen, Unwire CEO added: "Joining the ICM Mobility Group will allow us to deliver our innovative solutions to a broader number of agencies and develop an even better platform for a wider audience. This will strengthen Unwire's goal to support cities in becoming more sustainable and make public transit the easy choice. We look forward to developing new ideas and solutions as well as building on combined experiences to add even more value to what we can offer."

About ICM Mobility Group

The ICM Mobility Group enables public and private transport to move into the digital era. From planning journeys and issuing smart tickets, to streamlining electronic payments and providing insights, ICM Mobility Group invests in and partners with companies shaping the digital transformation of the mobility sector. To learn more, visit www.icmmobility.com

ICM Mobility Group is part of ICM Limited ("ICM"), an international fund manager and corporate finance adviser with expertise in listed equity, private equity, and fixed income. ICM manages directly and indirectly over US$24bn, and specialises in the following investment sectors: utility & infrastructure, financial services, mining and resources, mobility and technology. To find out more information, visit www.icm.limited

About Unwire

Unwire is an innovative Danish company founded in 2001, specializing in mobile mobility and payment solutions. Unwire is located in Copenhagen, Denmark and has 25 highly skilled and dedicated employees. Over the last two decades, Unwire has implemented high-quality mobile solutions with leading transportation companies, merchants and financial institutions around the world.

