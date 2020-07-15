ICMA Celebrates 30th Anniversary at 2021 EXPO

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers will postpone its 30th anniversary celebration until its 2021 ICMA Card Manufacturing & Personalization EXPO on May 17-20, 2021 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.

ICMA will host a new virtual event for its membership this fall in place of its 2020 EXPO and CardTREX events, which have been cancelled due to COVID-19 uncertainties. Details involving the online event, which will include virtual trade show booths where exhibitors can feature their products and talk live with visitors will be announced soon. The virtual event will also feature a series of educational panels, presentations and roundtables.

Winners of the 2020 ICMA Élan Awards of Excellence, which celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the card industry, will be announced at ICMA's virtual event this fall.

"ICMA's EXPO, which remains one of the card industry's leading-edge events, will adapt to the current business climate," Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA said. "We will host a new virtual event in late October or early November to help our members in the short-term and plan for an in-person celebration next year that will feature essential education that global industry leaders rely on, as well as an opportunity to see the latest technology and newest equipment firsthand during dedicated exhibition hours."

Geared toward small businesses and large corporations, ICMA's EXPO is attended by representatives from more than 200 companies from 40 countries worldwide and includes speed networking sessions, dedicated exhibition hours and leading-edge education, as well as presentations on trends, technology and the future of the card industry.

Winners of the 2021 ICMA Élan Awards of Excellence will be announced at ICMA's EXPO May 17-20, 2021. The seven award categories include: Secure Payment Cards, Loyalty, Promotional and Gift Cards, ID and Access Control Cards, Unique Innovation, Personalization & Fulfillment (Product, Service or Project), Best Supplier or Vendor for a New Product, Service or Innovation and the People's Choice.

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities for the 2021 ICMA Card Manufacturing & Personalization EXPO are now available. For more information, visit icmaexpo.com.

Invaluable Networking and Industry Connection

Since 1990, the annual ICMA Card Manufacturing & Personalization EXPO has served as the world's only manufacturing-focused global card conference and exhibition. A global meeting of leading card industry professionals, the EXPO is replete with information sharing and networking opportunities.

Geared to prepare attendees for the changing future of the card industry, presentations feature valuable insight on trends and new technologies, as well as market forecasts. EXPOs regularly feature more than 50 exhibitors, made up of global industry leaders who manufacture and supply materials and services to the card manufacturing and personalization industry.

In addition to its annual EXPO, ICMA offers its members two other important events through the year. CardTREX North America and CardTREX Europe are geographic-specific conferences that focus on regional trends, challenges, opportunities and emerging technologies for card manufacturers, personalizers and suppliers. Each one-and-a-half days long, the conferences are geared to technical and production staff, as well as executives and business owners in the transaction card industry. The conferences also feature tours of local members' plants.

Throughout the year, ICMA hosts live webcasts featuring expert tips from card manufacturers, personalizers and issuers about the card industry. Webcasts are archived and members may access them on ICMA's website. Sample topics include, "European Card Market Statistics," "Card Security: Ink Solutions and Trends in Security Features" and "Effectively Designing and Introducing New Trends in Card Design."

Cutting-Edge Training, Education

ICMA maintains several industry-leading training and education programs about card manufacturing. These include the Advanced Card Education (ACE) program, which provides information on key areas of the industry, as well as online tutorials and webinars on specific topics from card industry experts and leading industry suppliers.

The ACE program is the global standard of recognition for advanced knowledge of the card manufacturing industry. There is a certification level curriculum and designations offered in manufacturing, personalization and advanced technologies. The newest addition to the program is ACE-Commercial, a virtual training series, which offers education to various segments of member companies. The ACE program is designed to offer companies an edge in an intensely competitive field. As the demand for experts grows, continual training and expertise is crucial for individuals—and companies—to stay ahead of the crowd.

ICMA continues to invest in education for its members, keeping them knowledgeable and current on new innovations in the marketplace.

CITE

The Card Industry Training & Education (CITE) program provides a basic overview of the industry, its history and manufacturing processes. It provides a basic education for individuals new to the card industry or who otherwise want a better understanding of the industry. The self-led online course covers general card manufacturing, personalization and applications.



Key sections of the CITE curriculum include card history, card markets, industry scope, card product categories, card manufacturing, materials, components, card-based financial transactions, industry trade associations, basic concepts of card personalization, data recording technologies, machine-readable recording technologies and the card personalization process. There are self-tests at the end of each section.

Card Manufacturing Magazine

Published six times a year globally, Card Manufacturing is the flagship publication of ICMA. The magazine outlines industry news and trends, member news, product releases, standards updates and member/ACE spotlights.

Technical Standards Reports

ICMA officially participates in two major standards organizations, the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). An ICMA representative attends ANSI and ISO meetings, offering card manufacturing and personalization perspectives to the standard-making bodies and providing guidance to members about forthcoming changes to standards.



ICMA maintains representation on both of these committees through its official standards representative, David Tushie of Magellan Consulting. Tushie is at the forefront of current and emerging standards for all types of cards and related devices.



ICMA maintains a library of reports published by Tushie detailing outcomes of ISO and ANSI meetings from 2011 to present that impact the card manufacturing process.

Global Market and Personalization Statistics Reports

ICMA publishes two annual reports that analyze the industry and assess the industry's present environment and future. Designed to assist ICMA member companies with strategic planning, the reports are segmented by global views, industry verticals and geographic regions and they cover trends in manufacturing, personalization, and fulfillment statistics. The reports are free to members.

About ICMA

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, ICMA is a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With more than 200 members globally, ICMA is a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com.

SOURCE ICMA

Related Links

http://www.icma.com

