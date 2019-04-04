ICMA's Élan Awards Celebrate Excellence in Card Manufacturing

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers, announced the winners of the prestigious 2019 Élan Awards for Card Manufacturing Excellence.

Jeffrey Barnhart, ICMA founder and executive director, revealed the winners at the 2019 ICMA Card Manufacturing and Personalization EXPO. The conference and tradeshow was held March 31-April 3 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Florida.

"Each year the Élan Awards cast a spotlight on the best of the best in the global transaction card industry, recognizing the industry's newest advances and innovations in manufacturing, supply and personalization—and this year was no different," said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. "Year after year it is just as exciting to see the ways ICMA members continue to push the boundaries with new technologies and manufacturing techniques that continue to revolutionize the card industry."

After Barnhart announced the winner in each category, ICMA board president Barry Mosteller, of CPI Card Group, presented the individual awards to each honoree.

The 2019 winners and finalists:

Best Personalization & Fulfillment (P&F) Product, Service or Project

Winner: Burgopak for the MCO Visa Metal by Crypto.com manufactured for Crypto.com

First Finalist: Goldpac Limited for the 2018 Gold Foil Special Edition MSR Card Set manufactured for Starbucks (China) Company Limited

Second Finalist: Goldpac Limited for the 2018 Christmas Die Cut SR Kit Set manufactured for Starbucks (China) Company Limited

MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Loyalty, Promotional and Gift Cards

Winner: PLI Card Marketing Solutions for Holiday Surprise card manufactured for Starbucks

First Finalist: Placard Pty, Ltd. for Miele for Life card manufactured for Miele Australia Pty Ltd/Miele Australia Pty Ltd

Second Finalist: Placard Pty, Ltd. for Hoyts LUX gift card manufactured for Hoyts Corporation Pty Limited

Best Secure Access ID Card

Winner: Canadian Bank Note Company, Ltd. for the Alberta Identification Card manufactured for the Government of Alberta

First Finalist: Guangdong Chutian Dragon Smart Card Co., Ltd. for the Qinghai Wildlife Memorial Card for Bus manufactured for Xining Smart Card Co., Ltd.

Second Finalist: Bristol ID Technologies for the Mike Orton World Fitness & Sports Club card manufactured for Bristol ID Technologies

Unique Innovation

Winner: CompoSecure, L.L.C. for the Banka Creditas Full Metal card manufactured for Idemia/Banka Creditas

First Finalist: ICK International Inc. for the Zerocard Carbon card manufactured for WebBank/Zero Financial

Second Finalist: Goldpac Limited for the CMBC Chinoiserie Credit Card-Bead Side manufactured for China Minsheng Bank

Best Secure Payment Card

Winner: CompoSecure, L.L.C. for the American Express Rose Gold Metal Veneer Dual Interface card manufactured for American Express

First Finalist: CPI Card Group for the Pinnacle World Elite Encased Tungsten card manufactured for Pinnacle Bank/Corserv Solutions Inc.

Second Finalist: Goldpac Limited for the BOC Hong Kong Airlines Visa Card manufactured for BOC Credit Card (International) Limited

The People's Choice Award, awarded by ballots cast by ICMA EXPO attendees

Winner: Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. for the 12 Chinese Zodiacs (Sheep/Monkey/Rooster) card set manufactured for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

First Finalist: Giesecke & Devrient (China) Information Technologies Co., Ltd. for the National Treasure Series–Standard Platinum Credit Card manufactured for China Minsheng Bank

Second Finalist: Biosmart Corp. for the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card manufactured for United Overseas Bank

ICMA Élan Awards for Card Manufacturing Excellence celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the industry by leading global manufacturers.

Judging encompassed three categories: card suppliers, personalization and fulfillment and card manufacturing. The 2019 judges included ICMA Standards Representative David Tushie of Magellan Consulting, Scott Magnacca of Linxx L.L.C. and Heike Davis of Mühlbauer, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, the annual ICMA EXPO has served as a global destination for industry professionals to connect, network and learn about changing technologies, developments and products. ICMA honors its members' outstanding achievements in both card design and technology innovation through its Élan Awards.

To learn more about the benefits of ICMA membership, visit icma.com.

About ICMA

For nearly 30 years, ICMA has been a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With more than 200 members globally, ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com .

