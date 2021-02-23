icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with ischemic stroke solution

LEUVEN, Belgium and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, world leader in imaging AI solutions for people with neurological conditions, announced the addition of icobrain cva, a stroke solution, to the icobrain portfolio. The announcement follows the FDA-clearance and CE-marking of its image processing software for the analysis and communication of the tissue perfusion state on computer tomography (CT) perfusion scans in patients with ischemic stroke. icobrain cva provides physicians with fast, fully automated, and state-of-the-art insights to support treatment decisions in acute ischemic stroke.

Since 2018, treatment guidelines for stroke have expanded the treatment window for mechanical thrombectomy from 6 to 24 hours. Treatment for ischemic stroke is not without risk and requires careful patient selection based on their tissue status. The automated assessment of tissue parameters in an acute clinical setting by icobrain cva will allow more patients to get the right treatment and can improve patient outcomes and care while increasing efficiency.

"With the launch of icobrain cva we address a persisting need in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. By democratizing advanced CT perfusion analysis for healthcare systems worldwide we take the next step in our mission to become a holistic brain solution provider," says Wim Van Hecke, CEO at icometrix.

"The main challenge of current stroke solutions is correctly identifying the entry point of the injected contrast in the brain. icobrain cva introduces new, patented, deep learning technology into this identification process to achieve a more robust assessment of the infarcted area," explains Dirk Smeets, CTO at icometrix.

icobrain cva is a fully-automated CE-marked and FDA-cleared software solution for the quantitative assessment of tissue perfusion on CT. icobrain cva reports the volume of the core and perfusion lesion by quantifying reduced cerebral blood flow, volume, and transit time. The report includes information on the correctness of the selected arterial input function and the quality of the output. icobrain cva is a cloud-based solution, returning a report and perfusion maps straight into your PACS and e-mail inbox.

icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Boston, USA) strives for data-driven insights and personalized patient care, supported by artificial intelligence. icometrix offers a portfolio of AI solutions to assist healthcare with various challenges; icobrain extracts data from brain MRI and CT scans for the radiological reporting and clinical management of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. icompanion, a digital platform and mobile app, helps people with MS and their care team to monitor clinical symptoms and treatments efficiently and objectively.

Today, icometrix is internationally active and integrated into more than 100 clinical practices. In addition, icometrix supports pharmaceutical companies in phase I-III and Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies through imaging and data services, and digital health strategy.

