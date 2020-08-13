icometrix named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 - List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named icometrix to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

"We are honored to receive this renewed recognition by CB Insights," said Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "Innovative digital health solutions are changing healthcare at a rapid pace. Through our brain MRI and CT measures, we help radiologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and their referring physicians to make more informed and more accurate decisions for patients with neurological disorders. With our recently launched icompanion, a free app for people with multiple sclerosis to track symptoms, treatments, physician visits, as well as view their MRI scans on-the-go. All of this contributes to enhanced patient care worldwide, providing individual patients with the right treatment at the right moment," Van Hecke concludes.

icometrix offers AI solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from MR and CT scans. Its icobrain portfolio incorporates brain volumetrics for patients with neurological conditions in clinical practice. icolung, an AI solution launched to help fight COVID-19, quantifies lung pathology on chest CT in admitted COVID-patients. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices and works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

About icometrix

icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Chicago, USA) is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MRI and CT scans. The fully automated icobrain software has market clearance in the USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, Brazil, India, and Australia. Today, the icobrain portfolio is used in patients with multiple sclerosis, dementia, and brain trauma.

