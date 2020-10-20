Icon Entertainment CEO/Founder Bill Miller Selected As A "2020 Power 100: Trendsetter" By The Nashville Business Journal

"It's gratifying to be recognized by the Nashville Business Journal for being a trendsetter in our city's hospitality industry," says Bill Miller. "My family, staff and I work hard to bring unique and compelling attractions and hospitality establishments to Nashville."

"Bill Miller's Icon Entertainment maintains one of the most notable downtown portfolios that includes House of Cards, Skull's Rainbow Room, Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon. Miller's Patsy Cline Museum and the Johnny Cash Museum were named in USA Today's list of 10 Best Music Museums in North America," the article states. "Miller's distinct style of keeping the legacy of iconic figures alive through his properties makes him an intriguing power player. Miller still seemingly has more plans in store for Nashville. This year, Miller won approval from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency's design review committee for his planned 16-story addition atop downtown's former Federal Reserve Building."

About Icon Entertainment:

Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, Tenn. Icon has also acquired commercial real estate totaling in six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, etc. have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

