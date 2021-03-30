Icon Entertainment CEO/Founder Bill Miller Selected for Nashville Post's 2021 "In Charge" List

"I'm gratified to be recognized by the Nashville Post as a trendsetter for Music City tourism," says Bill Miller. "At Icon Entertainment Group, we are always looking to bring hospitality and attraction concepts that are new, compelling and never-before-seen to Nashville."

Bill Miller's Icon Entertainment Group maintains one of the most notable downtown portfolios, including the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, House of Cards, Skull's Rainbow Room, Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon. All have welcomed millions of patrons since opening and received numerous accolades from outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living and more.

Why Nashville Post has lauded Bill Miller for being In Charge: "Opened Cash Museum 2013 and later added downtown attractions Nudie's Honky Tonk, Cline Museum and live magic venue House of Cards. In 2018 bought building home to restaurant Skull's where he also plans to develop Frank Sinatra-themed bar. Now planning boutique hotel on Third Avenue North."

You can find the full feature by clicking here.

About Icon Entertainment:

Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, Tennessee. Icon has also acquired commercial real estate totaling in six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, etc. have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

