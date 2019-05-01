Icon Global Group Makes Call for Offers on The Reserve at Sulphur Bluff

Originally built as the premier hunting and fishing member lodge in the country, The Reserve is a 65,000-square foot multipurpose oasis with endless potential. The property is available in multiple parcels of 800 to 5,000 +/- acres and Icon Global is sweetening the deal with up to a $1 Million breakup fee for their stalking horse bidder in the event they are overbid during the open call for offers.

"We are selling a blank canvas," explains Bernard Uechtritz, Founder of Icon Global Group. "In reality, The Reserve could be anything – a boutique hotel and entertainment destination, an upscale wedding and event venue, a place for a large corporate or wellness retreat, a private substance abuse rehab, a lavish medical recovery center and much more!"

Located just 90 miles east of Dallas, the secluded European-style lodge sits atop the highest point in Hopkins County, Texas. Providing phenomenal 360º sweeping views of the East Texas Post Oak Savannah, The Reserve offers a perfect escape from busy city life with lush landscapes, mystic lakes and abundant wildlife plus rolling vineyards with nine grape varietals and a 74-tree fruit orchard.

With no expense spared, The Reserve boasts several multi-bedroom, self-contained suites, an additional 28 guest suites, multiple professional and banquet kitchens plus additional guest houses on property that can serve a variety of occasions and purposes.

"One of the best things about this amazing property is that it's multipurpose," says Uechtritz. "It could continue to be a membership-based hunting lodge, yet it has plenty of room for the development of additional homes with beautiful views. The lodge could serve as a great communal area for guests, patients, etc. and also has conservation easement opportunities. It's also big enough, yet cozy enough, for three or four owners to share comfortably in an ownership syndicate such as the $60 million Barefoot Ranch which we recently sold which was also owned by a three partner syndicate."

On top of embodying elevated luxury and pristine privacy, The Reserve has complete off-the-grid capabilities including state of the art technology throughout the property with over 15 miles of fiber optic network, security systems, secure executive board room, independent backup power, and energy-efficient premier geothermal heating and cooling systems with LED lighting. The property also features a 2-mile private driveway and heliport with access to a nearby 5,000-foot jet strip in Sulphur Springs.

Potential property experiences include farm-to-table cooking classes; curated wine cellar, vineyard and orchard dinners; shooting and archery competitions; property adventures with hiking, biking and ATV trails; kayaking and waterskiing; equestrian activities such as cross-country riding and polo; bird-watching and of course, world-class hunting including duck, upland bird, fishing, wild hog and deer hunting. Your guests can also relax in the full-service spa, fitness center, dry sauna, heated swimming pool and hot tub.

Truly unique to The Reserve is the sporting complex and range house with one-mile sporting clays course; five-stand, crazy quail and duck roost clay shooting; rifle and pistol range; 3D archery; and fireplace with outdoor seating.

The Reserve comes completely turnkey with all furnishings and equipment plus a staff that currently includes a private chef and wildlife biologist, so you can begin entertaining as early as Summer 2019.

Guidelines for The Reserve at Sulphur Bluff Call for Offers

All interested parties and qualified persons should contact Icon Global Group as soon as possible via email at reservesale@icon.global or call 214.855.4000 to register for a bid package and for the stalking horse bid guidelines. Final offers are due on or before Friday, June 28, 2019.

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global), an affiliate of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International – Ranch Division, designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000 acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 Notable Sales Include:

$32.5M Stalking Horse bid sale of The KC7 Ranch (TX), $13.5M Comanche Crest Ranch (TX), $49.94M Northrup Pipe Creek Ranch (TX) – Under Contract.

Currently Marketing:

$250 Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX), $59.9M Champion Ranch (TX), $40M KC Carter Ranch (TX) and many more.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available visit www.icon.global or view their brochure here.

