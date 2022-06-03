Icon Investments to Become Anchor Investor in the Startup Nursery Fund II

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Investments will allocate $1.5 million as an anchor investor in the Startup Nursery Fund II (SUN Fund II). That follows their anchor allocation into SUN Fund I.

"We are delighted to attract an anchor investor with Icon's calibre to help scale the Startup Nursery and build upon our successful track record of commercializing technologies from leading research institutions," said Flavio Lobato, CIO of SUN Fund II.

The team at Icon has substantial experience in global venture and entrepreneurship and brings invaluable access to SUN Fund and its portfolio companies.

The SUN Fund I has done an incredible job of identifying and vetting technologies and building the right teams to help those technologies to market. Companies include Nikola Labs, Capture Collective, Matrix Food Technologies, TegoSens and many others.

The decision to re-commit to the SUN Fund II shows our belief in the strategy that has been annualizing north of 40% and will allow SUN Fund II to launch the next generation of world-changing technologies to market.

SUN Fund II will launch in the second half of 2022 with the focus of commercializing technologies that deserve to be shared with humanity.

About Icon Investments:

Icon Investments is an investment company focusing on non-listed investments in promising fields of technology. The company has been investing in promising fields of technology for the last eight years with a substantial global portfolio of companies.

About Startup Nursery Fund II:

The Startup Nursery Fund II will focus on technology commercialization by investing in game-changing technologies in development at leading research institutions and will help bridge the gap between lab and market, so these unique technologies can be shared with humanity. Visit www.startupnurseryfund.com for more information.

